Find out why the French FA has filed a complaint against Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano called for a mock silence for Kylian Mbappe of France while celebrating in the dressing room with his fellow Argentine players.

The goalkeeper made another shocking appearance in Argentina after landing in Buenos Aires as he was seen with a doll bearing Mbappe's face during the homecoming celebrations again.

AFP

"We have launched different procedures. It is very shocking. These are boys who have given the best of themselves for the France team to succeed. It is important that we support them.

"I wrote to my counterpart from the Argentine Football Association. I find these excesses abnormal in the context of a sports competition, and I find it difficult to understand.

"It goes too far. Mbappe's behaviour was exemplary," said Noel Le Graet who is the French FA president.

Mbappe scored four goals past the Argentine keeper in Qatar and every one has failed to understand why Martinez took to the platform to celebrate the win against France the way he did.

AFP

His fans have defended him by stating that he was extremely happy after the win and that one should celebrate after achieving such big milestones.

Martinez won the golden glove and he celebrated cheekily after receiving his prize in Lusail Stadium in Qatar.