Franck Kessie to fight for his spot at Barcelona

Franck Kessie joined Barcelona from AC Milan for the 2022/23 season and he is yet to be a regular starter under Xavi Hernandez.

Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League match, group C between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on October 26, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.
Franck Kessie of FC Barcelona during the UEFA Champions League match, group C between FC Barcelona and Bayern Munich played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on October 26, 2022, in Barcelona, Spain.

Franck Kessie is having it rough at Barcelona after his move from AC Milan that plays in the Serie A on March 22, 2022, via a pre-contract agreement.

Kessie has however failed to nail down his starting spot at Barca and there were rumours that he was going to quit the Spanish giants come January 2023 after the Qatar Cup.

Pablo Gavi has been starting ahead of him in the midfield position a situation that has led to many football fans to criticize Xavi Hernandez for snubbing such a gem in favour of a 'kid'.

Franck Kessie of Barcelona in action against Bayern Munich on October 26, 2022.
Franck Kessie of Barcelona in action against Bayern Munich on October 26, 2022. AFP

READ: 'Play Kessie or sell him' - Reactions after Franck Kessie was snubbed from Barcelona starting XI

Rumours have been circulating lately that Kessie is ready to quit Barcelona to look for more playing time in another club but his agent has turned all of them and labeled them as fake.

"It's all fake news, totally false. He is happy in Barcelona and he doesn't want to leave. Franck has only been at the club for few months. He is still in the process of adapting to the team and Barcelona's style of play." He said.

The same has been confirmed today again as both Barcelona and Kessie's camp are confident that the African star will not leave on January 2022 as he is adapting to new ideas, system, league and he is only focused on Barcelona.

Franck Kessie of Barcelona in action on October 26, 2022, against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League at the Camp Nou.
Franck Kessie of Barcelona in action on October 26, 2022, against Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League at the Camp Nou. AFP

Kessie is on a four year contract with Barcelona and time will tell if the above statement is true. Players love it when they get regular minutes on the field.

Kessie also needs to take care of himself at Barca to avoid the injury occasions that he has been through recently. He needs to be fit always if he is to be given more minutes in the tank week in and week out.

