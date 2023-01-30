Frank Ouna leaves job as Musanze coach

Ouna has not been in charge of the first-team affairs since the end of November but has remained an employee until now.

In a short statement, the North-West region confirmed Ouna's departure and also thanked the gaffer for all his efforts and contribution.

"Thank you coach!! For your best experience. All the best @ Frank 'Furo' Ouna," it read.

Musanze had previously said the situation involving Ouna was due to health matters and that he had traveled to Nairobi for treatment.

He was expected to return to the club on November 22, 2022, but he wrote to the management informing them that he had not finished treatment and needed more time.

Ouna was appointed Musanze coach in September 2021 after helping Kenyan Premier League side Mathare United avoid relegation.

Musanze FC

The 46-year-old gaffer is a CAF 'A' license holder who also won the league title while working as an assistant coach to Bobby Williamson at Gor Mahia.

He also assisted Stanley Okumbi during a spell with the national team between 2016 and 2018.

Ouna has coached other big clubs in Kenya, including Huruma Cranes Academy, Sofapaka, Posta Rangers, Wazito, Mathare United, and KCB.

Musanze is currently sitting in 10th position on the Rwanda Football League table with 22 points from 17 matches they have played so far.

They are scheduled to face Enticceles in their next premiership game on Sunday at the Ubworoherane Football Stadium.