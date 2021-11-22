RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

French ministers to meet football chiefs after Payet incident

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Marseille captain Dimitri Payet

Marseille captain Dimitri Payet Creator: PHILIPPE DESMAZES
Marseille captain Dimitri Payet Creator: PHILIPPE DESMAZES

The French ministers of the interior and sports are to meet with football chiefs on Tuesday after the Marseille v Lyon Ligue 1 fixture was abandoned after Dimitri Payet was hit in the head by a bottle.

The Marseille captain required treatment after being struck on the side of the head as he prepared to take a corner for the visitors in the fifth minute of Sunday's match at Lyon's Parc OL stadium, prompting both teams to return to the changing rooms.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu will meet with representatives from the French football league and the French football federation to see "what must be done".

It is the latest incident in a Ligue 1 season that has been rocked by incidents involving spectators. 

An individual was arrested and taken into custody after being identified by stadium security cameras following the Payet incident, police told AFP. 

Payet was also hit by a bottle during a game at Nice in August. He had been heckled by Lyon supporters while warming up before kick-off.

Nice were docked a point after the incident with Marseille, who on Wednesday were ordered to play their next home game behind closed doors after trouble during last month's clash with Paris Saint-Germain. 

The game between Nice and Marseille was halted with 15 minutes left and replayed in its entirety two months later on neutral ground in Troyes and without fans.

Nice were also ordered to play three games behind closed doors. Lens incurred a similar punishment following a pitch invasion during September's northern derby against Lille.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Southgate rewarded for England progress with new deal until 2024

Southgate rewarded for England progress with new deal until 2024

French ministers to meet football chiefs after Payet incident

French ministers to meet football chiefs after Payet incident

African players in Europe: Salah ends five-match goal drought

African players in Europe: Salah ends five-match goal drought

Ronaldo pays tribute to 'outstanding human' Solskjaer after sacking

Ronaldo pays tribute to 'outstanding human' Solskjaer after sacking

Quarantined quintet give Bayern a Champions League headache

Quarantined quintet give Bayern a Champions League headache

History on line as unprecedented fourth AFC Champions League crown beckons

History on line as unprecedented fourth AFC Champions League crown beckons

Lyon-Marseille match abandoned after Payet struck by bottle

Lyon-Marseille match abandoned after Payet struck by bottle

Benfica to give Barca early test of convictions under Xavi

Benfica to give Barca early test of convictions under Xavi

Inter beat Napoli in thriller to fire title warning shot

Inter beat Napoli in thriller to fire title warning shot

Trending

Five candidates to replace Solskjaer as manager of Man Utd

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is clinging to his job after a 5-0 thrashing at home to Liverpool Creator: Oli SCARFF

Man City's Mendy charged with two additional counts of rape: prosecutors

Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault Creator: Oli SCARFF

South Africa want Ghana qualifier replayed after disputed penalty

Timothy Ouma (L) of Kenya and Danny Usengimana (R) of Rwanda fight for the ball during a World Cup qualifier in Nairobi on Monday Creator: Simon MAINA

Man Utd to name interim manager after finally sacking Solskjaer

Manchester United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday Creator: Ian KINGTON