TRANSFERS

'Operation De Jong OUT!': Barcelona considering legal action in bid to force Dutch star's exit.

Authors:

David Ben
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Barcelona are reportedly threatening to take legal action in a bid to force the sale of Frenkie de Jong, before the required deadline to register their summer signings.

Barcelona are exploring every possible option to ensure Frenkie de Jong is sold this summer
Barcelona are exploring every possible option to ensure Frenkie de Jong is sold this summer

Barcelona are reportedly threatening legal action against one of their stars as the club desperately need to sell players and cut wages amid La Liga's stringent Financial Fair Play rules.

inRead

Frenkie de Jong has been currently linked with an exit out of Barca this summer.

Barcelona are understood to be open to selling their star midfielder in a bid to ease the current wage cap and register the club's new signings.

However, the Dutchman has continued to insist in remaining with the Blaugrana beyond this summer, and is currently being owed by the cub having previously deferred his wages.

Frenkie de Jong has been touted for a summer exit from Barcelona
Frenkie de Jong has been touted for a summer exit from Barcelona Imago

The 22-year-old Dutch midfielder, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer, has been urged to cut ties with Barcelona this summer.

Reports claim that De Jong's existing contract has "evidence of criminality" within it.

Barca allegedly wrote to De Jong telling him there was evidence of criminal actions in the contract renewal he signed on October 20, 2020.

Barcelona could be forced to sell Frenkie De Jong amidst their financial issues
Barcelona could be forced to sell Frenkie De Jong amidst their financial issues Imago

The two-year contract extension - taking him up to 2026 - reduced his salary for the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons in order to alleviate Barca's financial problems.

This left £15.2million to be paid to De Jong across the following four seasons.

Fellow stars Gerard Pique, Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Clement Lenglet also signed similar deals to reduce the club's wage bill.

Barca now want De Jong to revert to the terms of the agreement which he originally signed in January 2019 under former president Josep Bartomeu.

According to a tweet from transfer journalist, The Athletic's David Ornstein: "Barcelona told Frenkie de Jong on July 15 they have evidence of criminality around contract given by old board + cause for legal action vs all involved.

"FC Barcelona asked him to annul deal & revert to previous terms."

Man United's offer for De Jong was accepted by the Catalans last month.

However, the 25-year-old Dutchman remained firm on his refusal to join Old Trafford amid the outstanding payments he is owed by Barcelona(reported to be £14.5m) which ultimately stopped the deal from going through.

Authors:

David Ben David Ben

More from category

  • CAF President and Napoli President

    'Irresponsible, unacceptable' - CAF slams Napoli president, calls for UEFA sanctions

  • Barcelona are exploring every possible option to ensure Frenkie de Jong is sold this summer

    'Operation De Jong OUT!': Barcelona considering legal action in bid to force Dutch star's exit.

  • Alex Iwobi was the standout performer from a Super Eagles PoV on the opening week of the Premier League season.

    Super Eagles stars & 5 other interesting Premier League GW 1 observations

Recommended articles

FIFA 23: Matchday Experience Preview (What to expect)

FIFA 23: Matchday Experience Preview (What to expect)

'Irresponsible, unacceptable' - CAF slams Napoli president, calls for UEFA sanctions

'Irresponsible, unacceptable' - CAF slams Napoli president, calls for UEFA sanctions

'Operation De Jong OUT!': Barcelona considering legal action in bid to force Dutch star's exit.

'Operation De Jong OUT!': Barcelona considering legal action in bid to force Dutch star's exit.

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton in Kenya for holiday

Formula 1 star Lewis Hamilton in Kenya for holiday

Super Eagles stars & 5 other interesting Premier League GW 1 observations

Super Eagles stars & 5 other interesting Premier League GW 1 observations

Why Kenyan clubs may not participate in this season's CAF competitions

Why Kenyan clubs may not participate in this season's CAF competitions

Trending

Winner, Jackline Chepkoech of Kenya helps the injured Peruth Chemutai of Uganda after the Women's 3000m Steeplechase final at the 2022 Commonwealth Games
COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Jackline Chepkoech displays rare act of kindness after winning Gold in Birmingham

Ferdinand Omanyala of Kenya wins the Men™s 100m Final on Day 6 of the XXII Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham, England, Wednesday, August 3, 2022.
CMLTH GAMES

Omanyala powers 4X100 relay team into finals as Abraham Kibiwot bags another gold for Kenya

The England Men's 4x100m relay team pose for a picture after winning gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Day Eleven in Birmingham, UK on August 7, 2022
CMLTH GAMES

Omanyala misses chance to shine as Kenya 4X100meters team disqualified at finals

Social media reactions after Manchester United lost 2-1 to Brighton at Old Trafford in their Premier League opening fixture
WHAT'S BUZZIN

'Ronaldo can leave' - Reactions as 'toothless' Manchester still dis-United by Brighton

Reactions as Barcelona beat PUMAS 6-0 to win Joan Gamper Trophy

'Pedri like Messi' - Reactions as Barcelona beat PUMAS 6-0 to win Joan Gamper Trophy [Photos]

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

'Erling Haaland is scary' - Reactions as Manchester City beat West Ham 2-0 in opener

Manchester United's bid for Marko Arnautovic has been rejected by Bologna
TRANSFERS

Bologna REJECT Manchester United's £7m bid for Ex-Premier League star

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 07: Bronze medalists Team Kenya celebrate following the Men's 4 x 400m Relay - Final on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Alexander Stadium on August 07, 2022 on the Birmingham, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
BIRMINGHAM22

Find out which medals Kenya won at Commonwealth Games