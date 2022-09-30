Catch up with today's top trending football news

Harry Kane to wait a little bit longer for his Nike deal

Harry Kane will have to wait on a new boot deal with Nike as the company has prioritized the re-signing of Manchester City's forward, Erling Haaland.

Haaland's has been seen putting on a mixture of footwear this season after his contract expired with Nike recently. Sources have revealed that Harry Kane's camp thinks the Tottenham Hotspurs talisman should be considered ahead of Haaland now that Norway didn't qualify for the 2022 World Cup.

Paul Pogba reveals reason for Man United exit

Paul Pogba has revealed his heart led him back to Juventus in Italy, after three years of ups and downs at Manchester United.

Pogba added that his second spell at Manchester United didn't go as planned after a series of injuries and lifting only one major trophy (Europa League).

Frenkie de Jong's future at Barca

Barcelona are hopeful that they will complete the transfer of Ruben Neves from Wolverhampton Wanderers hence raising question marks over Frenkie de Jong's future at the club.

Neves, is ironically also a target for De Jong's suitors Manchester United and he could have signed for United were it not for the the Red Devils to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid.

More developing football news

Cristiano Ronaldo is set to start Manchester United's derby clash with rivals City because of a striker shortage at Old Trafford.

Brendan Rodgers' future at Leicester City has continued to swirl in doubts with Leicester City's chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha set to fly in for their big clash with local rivals Nottingham Forest.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin's return to the Everton first-team has been further delayed, with a setback meaning he is at least another week from making his comeback.

Arthur Melo cancelled an international break holiday to play for Liverpool U21s in last week's Papa Johns Trophy clash with Rochdale.

Paul Scholes has admitted he will never be tempted to enter the managerial ranks again after his nightmare spell in charge of Oldham Athletic.