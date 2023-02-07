Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend cheeky response to United fans & other stories making headlines today

Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend

Frenkie de Jong's girlfriend Mikky Kiemeney answered a Manchester United fan cheekily when she was asked when her boy would make a permanent move to Old Trafford. Kiemeney simply replied, "23-2 I guess."

Her answer was sarcastic since Barcelona will face Manchester United at Old Trafford on February 23, 2023, for their second leg of the Europa League fixture.

United missed out on signing De Jong in August 2022 when the midfielder opted to stay at Barcelona despite the Spanish giants not being so sure about his future at the club.

Erik ten Hag still wants him and the Red Devils are monitoring his situation at Barcelona.

Naby Keita

Naby Keita of Liverpool wants to quit Anfield at the end of the 2022/23 season after he failed to impress in England.

Keita who comes from Guinea has only made 87 appearances for Liverpool since 2018 and scored seven times. Keita has also been affected by injuries in his career.

Manchester City

Manchester City's rivals in the Premier League want the club to be kicked out of the league after the Citizens were alleged to have breached more than 100 financial rules.

There are many ranges of punishments that the Premier League will impose on City starting with a points deduction. It will be a blow if City will be dropped to a lower league.

Everton

The Everton kit man was forced to make a trip to Sports Direct last week after new manager Sean Dyche realised the club did not have enough pairs of socks for training.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's life at Chelsea has become unbearable after Graham Potter omitted his name from the UEFA Champions League squad.

