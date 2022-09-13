6 interesting football fun facts

Here are some of the craziest football facts that you need to know as a football fan. Some of them happened while others are just linked to the famous game.

1. Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s Champions League curse

Known to many as ‘The Lion’, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has played for six clubs that have won the Champions League but he has never clinched it.

He has been at Manchester United, Ajax, Milan, Juventus, Barcelona and Inter Milan. Zlatan has won various trophies and we are yet to see him win the Champions League one day.

Zlatan plays for AC Milan at the moment and for a player of his calibre, it looks more of a curse for him not to win the CL.

Getty Images

2. Karren Brady selling her husband for £400k

Karren Brady made football headlines back then when she sold her husband to Stoke city for £400k from Birmingham City.

She was the Birmingham director at the time and it actually takes a lot to sell your husband to another club. It might have been a tough decision for her to make.

3. Laszlo Kubala represented three countries

Laszlo Kubala is the only player to have played for three countries and is recognized by FIFA. He did play for Spain, Hungary and Czechoslovakia and represented Barcelona in a club level.

4. Bayern Munich players playing in every World Cup final since 1982

Do they have the best players in football history? Well, at least one Bayern Munich player has been in a World Cup final since 1982 to date.

Corentin Tolisso is the latest and he lifted the trophy with France. Will history be repeating itself in this year’s Qatar World Cup? Let’s wait for the shocker.

POOL

5. Mark Hughes playing for Bayern Munich and Wales on the same day

Mark Hughes is the only football player who defied all odds to feature in two matches on the same day.

He had just signed for Bayern Munich at the time of the incident and he actually played for Wales v Czechoslovakia at midday and played for Bayern in the evening.

To his delight, Bayern Munich won the match against Borussia Monchengladbach later on that day.

6. Inter Millan knocked out in Champions League on away goals against AC Millan

It’s strange, isn’t it? In 2003, Inter Millan were knocked out of the Champions League by AC Millan in the famous San Siro Stadium.

It was a strange happening at time as the stadium belongs to both clubs, it is where they call home till today.