How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Fulham Football Club are 9th on the English Premier League with 19 points in 15 matches under Marco Silva.
A look into Fulham Football Club - owners, stadium, and more
Name: Fulham Football Club
Establishment: 1879
Nickname: The Whites
Stadium: Craven Cottage
Current club owners: Shahid Khan
Current manager: Marco Silva
Club captain: Tim Ream
Current club position: 9th
Fulham were recently promoted to the English Premier League for campaign2022/23 campaign and have been performing well since then.
Fulham have amassed a total of 5 trophies since they were established with their latest silverware bagged in 2022 when they lifted the English 2nd Tier.
- 3 English 2nd Tier Cups
- 2 English 3rd Tier Cups
Fulham Football Club are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.
Current squad
- Marek Rodak
- Bernd Leno
- Tim Ream
- Tosin Adarabioyo
- Antonee Robinson
- Kenny Tete
- Kevin Mbabu
- Shane Duffy
- Issa Diop
- Charlie Robinson
- Luciano D'Auria-Henry
- Connor McAvoy
- Stefan Parkes
- Layvin Kurzawa
- Harrison Reed
- Neeskens Kebano
- Harry Wilson
- Tom Cairney
- Nathaniel Chalobah
- Josh Onomah
- Andreas Pereira
- Joao Palhinha
- Luke Harris
- Adrion Pajaziti
- Dan James
- Kristian Sekularac
- Oliver O'Neill
- Aleksandar Mitrovic
- Manor Solomon
- Bobby De Cordova-Reid
- Terry Ablade
- Martial Godo
- Willian
- Carlos Vinicius
Did you know?
- Fulham FC was relegated in the 1967/68 season after registering 7 wins in that campaign. It was one of their worst runs considering they were a powerhouse back then.
- Fulham was on the verge of collapsing in 1987 were it not for Jimmy Hill who rallied other Fulham ex-players to help the club stay afloat.
- Fulham made history by of playing in the UEFA Europa League in 2009, a year after battling relegation before Roy Hodgson came in to salvage them.
- A proposal to move Fulham to the site of today’s Stamford Bridge was rejected by Henry Norris, who served as the club’s chairman through the early 1900s.
