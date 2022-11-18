FULHAM

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

A look into Fulham Football Club - owners, stadium, and more

An aerial view of Craven Cottage, home to Fulham FC.
An aerial view of Craven Cottage, home to Fulham FC.

Fulham Football Club are 9th on the English Premier League with 19 points in 15 matches under Marco Silva.

Name: Fulham Football Club

Establishment: 1879

Nickname: The Whites

Stadium: Craven Cottage

Current club owners: Shahid Khan

Current manager: Marco Silva

Club captain: Tim Ream

Current club position: 9th

Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham at full time of Fulham v Everton on October 29, 2022.
Aleksandar Mitrovic of Fulham at full time of Fulham v Everton on October 29, 2022. AFP

Fulham were recently promoted to the English Premier League for campaign2022/23 campaign and have been performing well since then.

Fulham have amassed a total of 5 trophies since they were established with their latest silverware bagged in 2022 when they lifted the English 2nd Tier.

  1. 3 English 2nd Tier Cups
  2. 2 English 3rd Tier Cups

Fulham Football Club are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

Fulham FC Head Coach Marco Silva ahead of the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United on November 13, 2022.
Fulham FC Head Coach Marco Silva ahead of the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United on November 13, 2022. AFP
  1. Marek Rodak
  2. Bernd Leno
  3. Tim Ream
  4. Tosin Adarabioyo
  5. Antonee Robinson
  6. Kenny Tete
  7. Kevin Mbabu
  8. Shane Duffy
  9. Issa Diop
  10. Charlie Robinson
  11. Luciano D'Auria-Henry
  12. Connor McAvoy
  13. Stefan Parkes
  14. Layvin Kurzawa
  15. Harrison Reed
  16. Neeskens Kebano
  17. Harry Wilson
  18. Tom Cairney
  19. Nathaniel Chalobah
  20. Josh Onomah
  21. Andreas Pereira
  22. Joao Palhinha
  23. Luke Harris
  24. Adrion Pajaziti
  25. Dan James
  26. Kristian Sekularac
  27. Oliver O'Neill
  28. Aleksandar Mitrovic
  29. Manor Solomon
  30. Bobby De Cordova-Reid
  31. Terry Ablade
  32. Martial Godo
  33. Willian
  34. Carlos Vinicius
  • Fulham FC was relegated in the 1967/68 season after registering 7 wins in that campaign. It was one of their worst runs considering they were a powerhouse back then.
  • Fulham was on the verge of collapsing in 1987 were it not for Jimmy Hill who rallied other Fulham ex-players to help the club stay afloat.
Daniel James of Fulham during Fulham v Manchester United on November 13, 2022.
Daniel James of Fulham during Fulham v Manchester United on November 13, 2022. AFP
  • Fulham made history by of playing in the UEFA Europa League in 2009, a year after battling relegation before Roy Hodgson came in to salvage them.
  • A proposal to move Fulham to the site of today’s Stamford Bridge was rejected by Henry Norris, who served as the club’s chairman through the early 1900s.
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

