How much do you know about your favourite Premier League Club?

Establishment: 1879

Nickname: The Whites

Stadium: Craven Cottage

Current club owners: Shahid Khan

Current manager: Marco Silva

Club captain: Tim Ream

Current club position: 9th

AFP

Fulham were recently promoted to the English Premier League for campaign2022/23 campaign and have been performing well since then.

Fulham have amassed a total of 5 trophies since they were established with their latest silverware bagged in 2022 when they lifted the English 2nd Tier.

3 English 2nd Tier Cups 2 English 3rd Tier Cups

Fulham Football Club are currently competing in the English Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup.

AFP

Current squad

Marek Rodak Bernd Leno Tim Ream Tosin Adarabioyo Antonee Robinson Kenny Tete Kevin Mbabu Shane Duffy Issa Diop Charlie Robinson Luciano D'Auria-Henry Connor McAvoy Stefan Parkes Layvin Kurzawa Harrison Reed Neeskens Kebano Harry Wilson Tom Cairney Nathaniel Chalobah Josh Onomah Andreas Pereira Joao Palhinha Luke Harris Adrion Pajaziti Dan James Kristian Sekularac Oliver O'Neill Aleksandar Mitrovic Manor Solomon Bobby De Cordova-Reid Terry Ablade Martial Godo Willian Carlos Vinicius

Did you know?

Fulham FC was relegated in the 1967/68 season after registering 7 wins in that campaign. It was one of their worst runs considering they were a powerhouse back then.

Fulham was on the verge of collapsing in 1987 were it not for Jimmy Hill who rallied other Fulham ex-players to help the club stay afloat.

AFP