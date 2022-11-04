Gabriel Jesus goal drought will not last, Arteta sends warning ahead of Chelsea game

Jidechi Chidiezie
The Brazilian international who scored five times for Arsenal between his debut and the North London debut with Tottenham, hasn't scored since October 1.

Gabriel Jesus with Arsenal's coach Mikel Arteta
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has cleared the air following Gabriel Jesus' goal drought, urging to forward to remain ‘patient’ in his bid to score his first in eight matches for the Gunners.

Between his debut at the Emirates and the North London Derby triumph over Tottenham, the Brazilian international scored five times for Arsenal but hasn't scored since his last on October 1.

Although his goal drought might have now become a topic of conversation, the calibre of his performances did not decrease as he continued to set up his teammates, providing four assists in eight games since his last goal on October 1.

Jesus was on Thursday, selected for the starting lineup against struggling FC Zurich in the Europa League, but he failed to register a goal once more and was substituted out just beyond the hour mark.

Despite not scoring since October 1, Gabriel Jesus has continued to set up his teammates, providing four assists in his eight games
Speaking after the game, Arteta revealed that he was not overly concerned about the £45million summer signing form.

"That’s going to change," the Arsenal boss said about his Brazilian striker, "he’s getting the situation, he’s getting the chances, and he’s contributing to the team, an awful lot.

"He’s helping to win matches, the way he competes for every ball to every single action is incredible.

Arsenal will take a short trip to London on Sunday to tackle city rivals Chelsea
"That [goals] will come, he needs to be patient, he’s been through that in the past and he needs to learn those lessons and don’t stop doing the other things he’s doing so well as that’s going to maintain the level of him and the team."

The Gunners will be hoping to see their number 9 get back to scoring ways when they return to Premier League action on Sunday. Arsenal, the league leaders will pay a visit to their West London neighbours Chelsea.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

