Chelsea agree £12.25m deal for Wonderkid goalkeeper

David Ben
According to reports, Chelsea are set to complete their third summer signing with MLS wonderkid Gabriel Slonina, set to arrive amid Kepa Arrizabalaga's potential exit.

Chelsea have agreed a deal for Gabriel Slonina according to multiple reports
Chelsea are closing in on their third signing of this summer's transfer window.

18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, is set to join the Blues in a £12.25million move after agreeing a six-year contract until June 2028.

Slonina completed his medical on Monday as expected, and full terms have been agreed between the club and the player.

However, acclaimed Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, reports that he will remain with his MLS club Chicago Fire, on loan for the time being.

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina has agreed to join Chelsea
At just 18 years of age, Slonina is an undisputed starter for the MLS side's league matches so far in the 2022 season and has been touted for future greatness based on his remarkable performances at club level.

The highly-rated American shot-stopper who was also a target for Real Madrid, has also kept an impressive 10 clean sheets this season even though Chicago are currently eighth on the MLS Eastern Conference summit.

Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is one of the best young shot-stoppers in the MLS
Chelsea currently boast three keepers in their squad - Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli.

Bettinelli, who is Thomas Tuchel's third choice option between the posts, will be out of contract next June.

While Kepa looks set for a loan move away to Napoli this summer, pending full agreement with the Italians.

Napoli have reportedly been in talks with Chelsea over the loan signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, as per Sky in Italy.

Chelsea's Kepa Arrizabalaga is a target for Napoli
Chelsea have indicated they will pay three-quarters of his current salary, with discussions centering around a number of bonuses which the Blues are demanding as part of the deal.

Napoli are currently reluctant to pay up for the Spanish goalkeeper who has fallen down the pecking order in Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI.

However, it is understood that intermediaries involved in the deal are currenltly working to find a solution before the end of the window.

