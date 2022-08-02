Chelsea agree £12.25m deal for Wonderkid goalkeeper

18-year-old American goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina, is set to join the Blues in a £12.25million move after agreeing a six-year contract until June 2028.

Slonina completed his medical on Monday as expected, and full terms have been agreed between the club and the player.

However, acclaimed Transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, reports that he will remain with his MLS club Chicago Fire, on loan for the time being.

Imago

Who is Gabriel Slonina?

At just 18 years of age, Slonina is an undisputed starter for the MLS side's league matches so far in the 2022 season and has been touted for future greatness based on his remarkable performances at club level.

The highly-rated American shot-stopper who was also a target for Real Madrid, has also kept an impressive 10 clean sheets this season even though Chicago are currently eighth on the MLS Eastern Conference summit.

Imago

Chelsea currently boast three keepers in their squad - Edouard Mendy, Kepa Arrizabalaga and Marcus Bettinelli.

Bettinelli, who is Thomas Tuchel's third choice option between the posts, will be out of contract next June.

While Kepa looks set for a loan move away to Napoli this summer, pending full agreement with the Italians.

Napoli hold talks for Kepa Arrizabalaga

Napoli have reportedly been in talks with Chelsea over the loan signing of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga, as per Sky in Italy.

AFP

Chelsea have indicated they will pay three-quarters of his current salary, with discussions centering around a number of bonuses which the Blues are demanding as part of the deal.

Napoli are currently reluctant to pay up for the Spanish goalkeeper who has fallen down the pecking order in Thomas Tuchel's Starting XI.