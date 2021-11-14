RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Gallagher gets first England call as five withdraw

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher has been drafted into the England squad for Monday's trip to San Marino

Crystal Palace midfielder Conor Gallagher has been drafted into the England squad for Monday's World Cup qualifier in San Marino after Jordan Henderson, Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling, Mason Mount and Luke Shaw withdrew on Sunday.

The Three Lions only need to avoid defeat against the minnows in Serravalle to secure their place in next year's tournament in Qatar.

Liverpool captain Henderson and Manchester City's Grealish have returned to their clubs for further assessment on injuries.

City forward Sterling is unavailable due to a personal matter, while Chelsea midfielder Mount requires dental surgery and Manchester United left-back Shaw is following a concussion protocol.

Gallagher steps up from the Under-21s for his first senior call-up.

The 21-year-old has impressed for Palace this term, scoring four goals for Patrick Vieira's side.

