Ghanaian forward outshines European superstars on home debut for LAFC

The former European superstars Gareth Bale and Giorgio Chiellini made their home debuts for Los Angeles FC in the Major League Soccer, MLS on Friday night.

Chiellini started the game before he was substituted in the second half while Bale came on as a second half substitute.

But Ghana's Kwadwo Opoku and Carlos Vela proved to be the heroes as the home side, LAFC, recorded a fourth consecutive win of the season.

They were made to work for the win, however, but LAFC found a way, coming from behind to beat Seattle Sounders to continue their good form.

The Match in brief

All the goals were scored in an entertaining first half of the match and by the home team.

Jesus Murillo got things off to an intriguing start when he gave Sounders a 1-0 lead through an own goal.

But two goals in the space of nine minutes completely turned things around in favour of LAFC.

Opoku made it 1-1 for the host in the 35th minute, eight minutes after a ferocious Vela strike was canceled by the VAR for handball.

One minute before the break, Vela finally got a deserved goal to give LAFC a 2-1 advantage at the break.

It remained that in the second half, which saw Bale make his home debut after he replaced Cristian Arango just after the hour mark.

Nine minutes later, Chiellini will be substituted with the fans cheering on, amongst them Chiellini's former teammates at Juventus who took time off from their U.S Summer tour and were at the Banc of California Stadium.

What the result means

With the win over Sounders, LAFC sealed a fourth successive win, the best in the season in the MLS.