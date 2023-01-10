Bale pens an emotional message as he retires from football

"After careful and thoughtful consideration, I announce my immediate retirement from club and international football. I feel incredibly fortunate to have realised my dream of playing the sport I love.

"It has truly given me some of the best moments of my life. The highest of highs over 17 seasons, that will be impossible to replicate, no matter what the next chapter has in store for me," posted Bale.

AFP

Bale didn't hesitate to thank the clubs that have played a major role in his life especially Real Madrid where he won major trophies.

"From my very first touch at Southampton to my last with LAFC and everything in between, shaped a club career that I have an immense pride and gratitude for. Playing for and captaining my country 111 times has truly been a dream come true.

"To my previous clubs, Southampton, Tottenham, Real Madrid and finally LAFC. All of my previous managers and coaches, back room staff, team mates, all the dedicated fans, my agents, my amazing friends and family, the impact you have had is immeasurable," added Bale.

AFP

The former Welsh forward thanked his family also for being there during his incredible journey in football, which was not easy, especially at Real Madrid.