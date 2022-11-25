Why Bale has quit using golf simulator and other stories making headlines in football today

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.
Gareth Bale, Achraf Hakimi and Diogo Costa are among the top trending stories in football today
Gareth Bale
Gareth Bale has banned himself from using a golf simulator in Wale's hotel in Qatar in a bid to fasten his back injury recovery.
The footballer loves playing golf aside from playing football but he will have to stop using the simulator to avoid making the situation worse with his back. Wales will face Iran today November 25, 2022, at 13:00 pm EAT.
Achraf Hakimi
Morocco are worried that Achraf Hakimi might miss Sunday's clash against Belgium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he is still nursing his injury.
The Moroccan defender plays for PSG and he is one the most defender in League 1. Hakimi picked up the injury against Croatia.
Diogo Costa
FC Porto and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa is at his peak and several have started monitoring him for a potential move after the 2022 World Cup.
Chelsea has for instance made contact with the keeper but he is yet to give them feedback. Costa was present in the goal for Portugal during their 3-2 win over Ghana on November 24, 2022.
More developing football stories
Reports from Qatar are indicating that Iran's players are being monitored by "secret agents" according to a prominent human rights activist.
Hakim Ziyech has played down his Chelsea exit rumours by stating that it is difficult at the moment to project what will happen in the future.
Football fans in Qatar have been instructed not to wear Arabic robes and headdresses when going to drink in bars as it is a sign of insult to Muslims.
