Why Bale has quit using golf simulator and other stories making headlines in football today

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Gareth Bale, Achraf Hakimi and Diogo Costa are among the top trending stories in football today

From left: Gareth Bale, Achraf Hakimi and Diogo Costa
From left: Gareth Bale, Achraf Hakimi and Diogo Costa

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Gareth Bale has banned himself from using a golf simulator in Wale's hotel in Qatar in a bid to fasten his back injury recovery.

Gareth Bale celebrates upon scoring against USA on November 21, 2022.
Gareth Bale celebrates upon scoring against USA on November 21, 2022. AFP

READ: 'Don't count me out yet!'- Bale to feature for Wales in Qatar

The footballer loves playing golf aside from playing football but he will have to stop using the simulator to avoid making the situation worse with his back. Wales will face Iran today November 25, 2022, at 13:00 pm EAT.

Morocco are worried that Achraf Hakimi might miss Sunday's clash against Belgium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he is still nursing his injury.

Achraf Hakimi of morocco during the match between Morocco x Croatia, valid for the group stage of the World Cup, held at Al Bayt Stadium on November 23, 2022.
Achraf Hakimi of morocco during the match between Morocco x Croatia, valid for the group stage of the World Cup, held at Al Bayt Stadium on November 23, 2022. AFP

The Moroccan defender plays for PSG and he is one the most defender in League 1. Hakimi picked up the injury against Croatia.

FC Porto and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa is at his peak and several have started monitoring him for a potential move after the 2022 World Cup.

Diogo Costa during the FIFA World Cup Group H match at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022.
Diogo Costa during the FIFA World Cup Group H match at Stadium 974 in Doha on November 24, 2022. AFP

Chelsea has for instance made contact with the keeper but he is yet to give them feedback. Costa was present in the goal for Portugal during their 3-2 win over Ghana on November 24, 2022.

Reports from Qatar are indicating that Iran's players are being monitored by "secret agents" according to a prominent human rights activist.

Hakim Ziyech has played down his Chelsea exit rumours by stating that it is difficult at the moment to project what will happen in the future.

Football fans in Qatar have been instructed not to wear Arabic robes and headdresses when going to drink in bars as it is a sign of insult to Muslims.

Fabian Simiyu

