Why Bale has quit using golf simulator and other stories making headlines in football today

Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale has banned himself from using a golf simulator in Wale's hotel in Qatar in a bid to fasten his back injury recovery.

The footballer loves playing golf aside from playing football but he will have to stop using the simulator to avoid making the situation worse with his back. Wales will face Iran today November 25, 2022, at 13:00 pm EAT.

Achraf Hakimi

Morocco are worried that Achraf Hakimi might miss Sunday's clash against Belgium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar as he is still nursing his injury.

The Moroccan defender plays for PSG and he is one the most defender in League 1. Hakimi picked up the injury against Croatia.

Diogo Costa

FC Porto and Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa is at his peak and several have started monitoring him for a potential move after the 2022 World Cup.

Chelsea has for instance made contact with the keeper but he is yet to give them feedback. Costa was present in the goal for Portugal during their 3-2 win over Ghana on November 24, 2022.

Reports from Qatar are indicating that Iran's players are being monitored by "secret agents" according to a prominent human rights activist.

Hakim Ziyech has played down his Chelsea exit rumours by stating that it is difficult at the moment to project what will happen in the future.