Will Gareth Southgate quit England?

Fabian Simiyu
England manager Gareth Southgate could be on his way out after losing to France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup

Gareth Southgate of England applauds the fans at the final whistle in the FIFA World Cup quarter final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022.
England manager Gareth Southgate is pondering on his next move and rumours have it that he could quit the Three Lions from the look of things.

Southgate was under pressure to produce good results in Qatar especially after being kicked out of the UEFA Nations League, a month before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The manager's words after the World Cup exit signified that he didn't want to have regrets after making his decision in regard to his role as the manager.

England manager Gareth Southgate comforts Harry Kane after the FIFA World Cup match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022.
READ: Former Chelsea manager reportedly under consideration for England job

"These tournaments take a lot out of you, and I need time to reflect. We've done that after every tournament and that's the right thing to do.

"I don't want to be four, five months down the line thinking I've made the wrong call. It's too important for everybody to get that wrong." Said Southgate.

Southgate came close to winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but Croatia sent him home in the semi-finals. Southgate bounced back in the Euro 2020 but he lost again to Italy in the finals.

Gareth Southgate and Eric Dier of England at the final whistle in the FIFA World Cup quarter-final match between England and France at Al Bayt Stadium on December 10, 2022.
England's progress has been tremendous despite facing criticism from their opponents. For instance, Southgate was questioned as to why he dropped Phil Foden in the starting XI at some point in the World Cup.

Some of the players want him to stay until 2024 Euros. Should he stay? Where do you see him in the next four years?

