Will Gareth Southgate quit England?

Southgate was under pressure to produce good results in Qatar especially after being kicked out of the UEFA Nations League, a month before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The manager's words after the World Cup exit signified that he didn't want to have regrets after making his decision in regard to his role as the manager.

"These tournaments take a lot out of you, and I need time to reflect. We've done that after every tournament and that's the right thing to do.

"I don't want to be four, five months down the line thinking I've made the wrong call. It's too important for everybody to get that wrong." Said Southgate.

Southgate came close to winning the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Qatar but Croatia sent him home in the semi-finals. Southgate bounced back in the Euro 2020 but he lost again to Italy in the finals.

England's progress has been tremendous despite facing criticism from their opponents. For instance, Southgate was questioned as to why he dropped Phil Foden in the starting XI at some point in the World Cup.