TRENDING

Find out why Neymar Jr appeared in court and other top trending stories in football

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Neymar Jr, Michael Carrick, and Joe Gomez are among the top trending stories in football today.

From left: Neymar Jr, Joe Gomez and Michael Carrick.
From left: Neymar Jr, Joe Gomez and Michael Carrick.

A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Read Also

Neymar Jr denied claims of negotiating the Barcelona contract that is the subject of a fraud and corruption case against him on October 18, 2022.

Neymar Jr (10) goes to the corner for a kick during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille at Parc des Princes on October 16, 2022
Neymar Jr (10) goes to the corner for a kick during the French Ligue 1 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Olympique de Marseille at Parc des Princes on October 16, 2022 AFP

READ: Former Barcelona Presidents facing 8-year jail term over 'fraud' in Neymar transfer

"I didn't participate in the negotiations. My father always took care of it and always will. I sign everything he tells me to sign. Playing for Barcelona was always my dream, a childhood dream." Stated Neymar.

The case is ongoing and it will last for at least a month.

Middlesbrough are confident of appointing former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick as their new boss before October 22, 2022.

Michael Carrick before the Sky Bet League 1 match at the Eco-Power Stadium on February 8, 2022.
Michael Carrick before the Sky Bet League 1 match at the Eco-Power Stadium on February 8, 2022. AFP

Carrick has been in contact with Boro for contract negotiations after the club parted ways with Chris Wilder who had a poor run of results.

Gareth Southgate is keeping a close eye on Joe Gomez with the Liverpool defender desperate to make a late run into England's World Cup squad.

Joe Gomez of Liverpool on October 16, 2022.
Joe Gomez of Liverpool on October 16, 2022. AFP

Gomez is back in the Liverpool XI and he has been impressing at Anfield after he came back from an injury set back during the 2021/22 campaign.

Howard Webb will start an overhaul of Premier League refereeing in December when he takes over from Mike Riley as chief refereeing officer.

The agent of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has suggested that the 23-year-old will not be joining Manchester United or Arsenal in the upcoming January transfer window.

Frank Lampard insists he has no worries about Anthony Gordon's future and has urged the young England star to focus on the pursuit of self-improvement.

Paul Pogba's agent has hit out at Manchester United and admitted the reunion may not have been the best choice for either party.

More from category

  • From left: Neymar Jr, Joe Gomez and Michael Carrick.

    Find out why Neymar Jr appeared in court and other top trending stories in football

  • N'golo Kante won the World Cup with France in 2018

    No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirm in new announcement, reveal return period

  • Irebami Olakanmi

    Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

Recommended articles

Find out why Neymar Jr appeared in court and other top trending stories in football

Find out why Neymar Jr appeared in court and other top trending stories in football

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirm in new announcement, reveal return period

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirm in new announcement, reveal return period

Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

'Why I didn't wear the hijab' - Iranian athletes explains after breaking the law

'Why I didn't wear the hijab' - Iranian athletes explains after breaking the law

Former Manchester United star set to take over as new Middlesbrough coach

Former Manchester United star set to take over as new Middlesbrough coach

BHA vs NFO: Wasteful Seagulls to prey on Tricky Reds - match preview, prediction

BHA vs NFO: Wasteful Seagulls to prey on Tricky Reds - match preview, prediction

3 reasons KPL players should be happy with imminent return of league [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

3 reasons KPL players should be happy with imminent return of league [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

Why Griezmann apologised to Atleti fans, other top trending football stories today

Why Griezmann apologised to Atleti fans, other top trending football stories today

A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

Trending

Irebami Olakanmi

Man Utd fan shares how her abusive ex forced her to become a prayer warrior for Chelsea

From left: Karim Benzema, Robert Lewandowski, Ballon d'Or trophy, Thibaut Courtois and Zenedine Zidane.
BALLON D'OR

A glimpse of the Ballon d'Or awards 2022 edition [Photos]

N'golo Kante won the World Cup with France in 2018
QATAR 2022

No World Cup for Kante, Chelsea confirm in new announcement, reveal return period

Elnaz Rekabi during a Climbing session.

'Why I didn't wear the hijab' - Iranian athletes explains after breaking the law

AFC Leopards Eugene Mukangula celebrates goal with teammates against Police on April 3, 2022 during FKF Premier league match played at Nyayo Stadium.
OPINION

3 reasons KPL players should be happy with imminent return of league [Pulse Editor's Opinion]

From left: Antoine Griezmann, Mauricio Pochettino and Rafael Leao
TRENDING

Why Griezmann apologised to Atleti fans, other top trending football stories today

Zizou and Benzema

4 French players who have won the prestigious Ballon d'Or before Benzema

Can Awoniyi and Dennis add to their goal tallies this season?
PREMIER LEAGUE

BHA vs NFO: Wasteful Seagulls to prey on Tricky Reds - match preview, prediction