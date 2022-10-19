Find out why Neymar Jr appeared in court and other top trending stories in football

Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr denied claims of negotiating the Barcelona contract that is the subject of a fraud and corruption case against him on October 18, 2022.

AFP

"I didn't participate in the negotiations. My father always took care of it and always will. I sign everything he tells me to sign. Playing for Barcelona was always my dream, a childhood dream." Stated Neymar.

The case is ongoing and it will last for at least a month.

Michael Carrick

Middlesbrough are confident of appointing former Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick as their new boss before October 22, 2022.

AFP

Carrick has been in contact with Boro for contract negotiations after the club parted ways with Chris Wilder who had a poor run of results.

Joe Gomez

Gareth Southgate is keeping a close eye on Joe Gomez with the Liverpool defender desperate to make a late run into England's World Cup squad.

AFP

Gomez is back in the Liverpool XI and he has been impressing at Anfield after he came back from an injury set back during the 2021/22 campaign.

More developing football stories

Howard Webb will start an overhaul of Premier League refereeing in December when he takes over from Mike Riley as chief refereeing officer.

The agent of Napoli forward Victor Osimhen has suggested that the 23-year-old will not be joining Manchester United or Arsenal in the upcoming January transfer window.

Frank Lampard insists he has no worries about Anthony Gordon's future and has urged the young England star to focus on the pursuit of self-improvement.