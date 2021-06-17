Gattuso poised to exit Fiorentina after three weeks - reports

The former Napoli boss arrived on May 25 on a two-year contract and had been due to take up his position on July 1.

Problems are reported to have arisen over the transfer strategy of the Tuscany club.

A sticking point were negotiations for Porto midfielder Sergio Oliveira and Valencia winger Goncalo Guedes, Sky Sport Italia and La Gazzetta dello Sport reported.

Gattuso, a former defensive midfielder who won the 2006 World Cup with Italy and two Champions League titles with AC Milan, took over from Giuseppe Iachini, who left Fiorentina twice in six months.

Iachini started last season in charge, was fired and replaced by Cesare Prandelli in December but recalled when Prandelli quit in March. After ensuring the club would avoid relegation, Iachini resigned.

Fiorentina finished 13th.

Gattuso, a 43-year-old former AC Milan and Rangers midfielder and ex-Milan coach, succeeded Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli in December 2019 with the squad plagued by internal dissent.

Gattuso led Napoli to his first major trophy as a coach when they won the Italian Cup last June.