RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Genoa sack Shevchenko after only two months in charge

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Genoa have said goodbye to coach Andriy Shevchenko

Genoa have said goodbye to coach Andriy Shevchenko Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO
Genoa have said goodbye to coach Andriy Shevchenko Creator: MARCO BERTORELLO

Andriy Shevchenko has been sacked by struggling Genoa after just over two months in charge, the Serie A club announced on Saturday.

Recommended articles

In a statement, Genoa said that Under-17 coach Abdoulay Konko would be caretaker manager until the club finds a permanent replacement for the Ukrainian.

Former AC Milan and Chelsea striker Shevchenko had only won one of his 11 matches in all competitions after being hired by Genoa on November 7, his team's latest defeat coming against Milan in the Italian Cup on Thursday.

Under Shevchenko's stewardship Genoa scored just three times in nine Serie A matches, failing to win and losing six times.

Genoa, who were taken over by American backers 777 Partners in September, sit second-bottom in Serie A, five points from safety.

Shevchenko guided Ukraine to the Euro 2020 quarter-finals last summer, losing 4-0 to England in Rome.

The 45-year-old scored 175 goals in 324 matches in two spells with Milan, twice emerging as Serie A's top scorer and winning a Serie A title and the 2003 Champions League.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Genoa sack Shevchenko after only two months in charge

Genoa sack Shevchenko after only two months in charge

Haaland unhappy about pressure from Dortmund to reveal his plans

Haaland unhappy about pressure from Dortmund to reveal his plans

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Real Madrid close in on Super Cup but criticism remains of Saudi 'image-washing'

Covid rules put fans off attending AFCON matches

Covid rules put fans off attending AFCON matches

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Andersen own goal sees Brighton draw with Palace

Andersen own goal sees Brighton draw with Palace

Haaland double sees Dortmund rout Freiburg to trim Bayern's lead

Haaland double sees Dortmund rout Freiburg to trim Bayern's lead

Ghana rage after controversial goal earns 'small team' Gabon AFCON draw

Ghana rage after controversial goal earns 'small team' Gabon AFCON draw

FIFA suspends Senegal's Pape Gueye in transfer dispute

FIFA suspends Senegal's Pape Gueye in transfer dispute

Trending

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Ibrahima Kone (L) celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty for Mali against Tunisia in Limbe Creator: Issouf SANOGO

Ayew jibe after Ghana held as Morocco qualify for Cup of Nations last 16

Andre Ayew and Ghana were angry at the manner in which Gabon scored their equaliser Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Ghana rage after controversial goal earns 'small team' Gabon AFCON draw

Gabon players celebrate after Jim Allevinah's late equaliser against Ghana Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore at Saturday's press conference Creator: Daniel Beloumou Olomo