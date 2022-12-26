Ronaldo gifted new Rolls Royce for Christmas by girlfriend [Video]

Cristiano Ronaldo has been gifted by his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez a new Rolls Royce worth Sh42 million as a Christmas present.
The two love birds have two children together although one passed away moments after birth. May he continue resting in peace.
Ronaldo couldn't hide his joy when he saw a sleek car parked in front of their house with red ribbons attached as a sign of love.
His family was present including his children who seemed to enjoy every moment as their father inspected his gift.
Ronaldo was filmed moments later trying out his new ride with his entire family on board outside their home.
Ronaldo has invested in cars, especially the latest models no wonder he was smiling all through as he unveiled his gift.
Ronaldo hit the news headlines sometime back when he purchased one of the 10 limited editions of the Bugatti, a car that has rare but super elements.
This is not the first time the girlfriend is gifting him a car as she did the same on February 2022 when the superstar was turning 37.
Georgina went the extra mile and purchased a new Cadillac Escalade for Ronaldo on his birthday.
The two are known for complementing each other occasionally and Ronaldo once paid for Georgina's images to be displayed on the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai during her birthday.
Cristiano Ronaldo is currently a free agent after exiting Manchester United and he is yet to disclose his next new club.
