ADVERTISEMENT
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Ronaldo gifted new Rolls Royce for Christmas by girlfriend [Video]

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Georgina has bought a new Rolls Royce for former Man United star, Cristiano Ronaldo

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram]
Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram]

Cristiano Ronaldo has been gifted by his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez a new Rolls Royce worth Sh42 million as a Christmas present.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

The two love birds have two children together although one passed away moments after birth. May he continue resting in peace.

Ronaldo couldn't hide his joy when he saw a sleek car parked in front of their house with red ribbons attached as a sign of love.

Ronaldo's new Rolls Royce
Ronaldo's new Rolls Royce Pulse Live Kenya

READ: 3 in 2- How Cristiano Ronaldo killed 3 birds with '2' stones

His family was present including his children who seemed to enjoy every moment as their father inspected his gift.

Ronaldo was filmed moments later trying out his new ride with his entire family on board outside their home.

Ronaldo has invested in cars, especially the latest models no wonder he was smiling all through as he unveiled his gift.

Ronaldo hit the news headlines sometime back when he purchased one of the 10 limited editions of the Bugatti, a car that has rare but super elements.

This is not the first time the girlfriend is gifting him a car as she did the same on February 2022 when the superstar was turning 37.

Georgina went the extra mile and purchased a new Cadillac Escalade for Ronaldo on his birthday.

The two are known for complementing each other occasionally and Ronaldo once paid for Georgina's images to be displayed on the famous Burj Khalifa in Dubai during her birthday.

Cristiano Ronaldo is currently a free agent after exiting Manchester United and he is yet to disclose his next new club.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram]

    Ronaldo gifted new Rolls Royce for Christmas by girlfriend [Video]

  • Moses Simon and Lionel Messi with some of the most threatening passes in Ligue 1

    Moses Simon and Lionel Messi are among the most dangerous passers in Ligue 1

  • Salah celebrates Christmas with his family

    Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

Recommended articles

Ronaldo gifted new Rolls Royce for Christmas by girlfriend [Video]

Ronaldo gifted new Rolls Royce for Christmas by girlfriend [Video]

Moses Simon and Lionel Messi are among the most dangerous passers in Ligue 1

Moses Simon and Lionel Messi are among the most dangerous passers in Ligue 1

Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

Mohamed Salah celebrates Christmas again despite facing backlash

Match Preview- BetKing Premier League odds, predictions

Match Preview- BetKing Premier League odds, predictions

What Lampard has said about Jordan Pickford

What Lampard has said about Jordan Pickford

From grass to grace- The humbling story of Hakim Ziyech

From grass to grace- The humbling story of Hakim Ziyech

Pep Guardiola reveals reason for dropping Philips in Carabao match

Pep Guardiola reveals reason for dropping Philips in Carabao match

Football transfer rumours that you ought to know

Football transfer rumours that you ought to know

Find out why the French FA has filed a complaint against Emiliano Martinez

Find out why the French FA has filed a complaint against Emiliano Martinez

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Moses Simon and Lionel Messi with some of the most threatening passes in Ligue 1
LIGUE 1

Moses Simon and Lionel Messi are among the most dangerous passers in Ligue 1

Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo [Instagram]
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Ronaldo gifted new Rolls Royce for Christmas by girlfriend [Video]