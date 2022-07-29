Gerard Pique's ex-partner Shakira to likely go to jail

A Spanish prosecutor is seeking a jail term for the Colombian singer who is accused of failing to pay taxes between 2012 and 2014, a period in which Shakira says she did not live in Spain.

According to a prosecutor's document obtained by Reuters, Shakira lived in Spain regularly between 2012 and 2014. In May 2012, she purchased a residence in Barcelona that she and her partner Pique used to raise their kid, who was born there in 2013.

Pique had four months ago, been living in a separate apartment away from 45-year-old Shakira, and their two children, Milan and Sasha, following the end of their 11-year relationship in June.

Shakira maintains innocence

Shakira, also often regarded as the Queen of Latin Pop, asserts that she has no unpaid tax debt and that she paid the 17.2 million euros that the Spanish tax agency claimed she owed.

When asked to comment on the matter, Shakira's representatives referred to a previous statement sent out on Wednesday saying she "is fully confident of her innocence."

They also added that the Colombian singer considers the case "a total violation of her rights".

What if Shakira is found guilty?

Should she be found guilty, the prosecutor has demanded an eight-year prison term and a fine of more than €23 million. A trial date has not yet been scheduled.

The singer earlier this week rejected a settlement offer from the prosecutor's office to end the case. The terms of the settlement offer have not been disclosed.