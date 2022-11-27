QATAR 2022

Germany remains bottom of Group E after entertaining 1-1 draw against Spain

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Germany and Spain play out an entertaining 1-1 draw in a battle of the European giants

Spain and Germany play out an entertaining 1-1 draw
Spain and Germany play out an entertaining 1-1 draw

Germany remain without a win at the 2022 FIFA World Cup after playing out a 1-1 draw against Spain in a Group E clash.

Recommended articles

The European giants collided at the Al Bayt Stadium with different stakes for each team as Spain needed a win to seal qualification while Germany needed to avoid defeat to keep their hopes alive.

Spain were buoyed by the confidence of a seven-nil thrashing of Costa Rica in the opening game while Germany were hoping to shake off the disappointing defeat to Japan in the first game.

Luis Enrique’s men were dominant in possession throughout the early exchanges, and only a stunning one-handed Manuel Neuer stop denied Dani Olmo’s ferocious strike.

Jamal Musiala was outstanding for Germany against Spain
Jamal Musiala was outstanding for Germany against Spain Pulse Nigeria

Germany grew into the game and appeared to have taken the lead when Antonio Rüdiger headed Joshua Kimmich’s free-kick but their celebrations were cut short as the effort was quickly ruled out for offside.

Germany looked even better after the break and threatened even more in the second half but ironically it was Spain who broke the deadlock against the run of play.

Substitute Alvaro Morata completed a nice counter-attacking move for Spain, connecting with a low Jordi Alba cross and flicking home past Manuel Neuer in the 62nd minute, just eight minutes after coming off the bench.

Alvaro Morata proved he is the ultimate impact man after coming off the bench to score for Spain again.
Alvaro Morata proved he is the ultimate impact man after coming off the bench to score for Spain again. AFP

Germany would respond with a substitute striker of theirs, Niclas Fullgruk with a resounding finish into the top corner after nice work by Jamal Musiala.

A trademark NICLAS FULLKRUG goal ensured Germany will fight to the end.
A trademark NICLAS FULLKRUG goal ensured Germany will fight to the end. AFP

The 83rd-minute strike earned Germany their first point of the 2022 FIFA World Cup but they still remain bottom of Group E with one more match to play against Costa Rica.

Spain on the other hand are top of the group with four points and are on course to not only qualify but finish top of the group.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Portugal vs Uruguay: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-Off time, team news and H2H

    Ronaldo seeks revenge for 2018 as Portugal and Uruguay clash in Group H

  • Spain and Germany play out an entertaining 1-1 draw

    Germany remains bottom of Group E after entertaining 1-1 draw against Spain

  • Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview

    Qatar 2022: One Neymar shy Brazil against Switzerland- Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview

Recommended articles

Ronaldo seeks revenge for 2018 as Portugal and Uruguay clash in Group H

Ronaldo seeks revenge for 2018 as Portugal and Uruguay clash in Group H

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for South Korea vs Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for South Korea vs Ghana

Germany remains bottom of Group E after entertaining 1-1 draw against Spain

Germany remains bottom of Group E after entertaining 1-1 draw against Spain

Qatar 2022: One Neymar shy Brazil against Switzerland- Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview

Qatar 2022: One Neymar shy Brazil against Switzerland- Brazil vs Switzerland; Preview

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022 goalscorers (Golden Boot rankings)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Samuel Eto'o's potential World Cup winners look to bounce back against Serbia

Samuel Eto'o's potential World Cup winners look to bounce back against Serbia

'Most Overrated team of all time' -Reactions as Belgium slump to defeat against Morocco

'Most Overrated team of all time' -Reactions as Belgium slump to defeat against Morocco

Mask on - Why the following players are wearing masks in Qatar

Mask on - Why the following players are wearing masks in Qatar

Trending

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers, group tables (6)

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings

Qatar 2022 day 7
QATAR 2022

Argentina vs Mexico Live

Cristiano Ronaldo, centre-forward of Portugal during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match between Portugal and Ghana at Stadium 974 on November 24, 2022.
WHAT'S BUZZIN

3 in 2- How Cristiano Ronaldo killed 3 birds with '2' stones

Spain vs Germany: World Cup 2022 Prediction, kick-off time, team news, h2h, odds
Qatar 2022

8-2! 6-0! Big score-lines in this tie Spain vs Germany; Preview

Lionel Messi was the man of the match for Argentina against Mexico
QATAR 2022

Magical Messi rescues Argentina from embarrassing group stage exit

Belgium vs Morocco preview and prediction
Qatar 2022

Belgium vs Morocco: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-Off time, team news and H2H

Betting tips for Japan vs Costa Rica

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Japan vs Costa Rica

Lionel Messi celebrates his goal.

Qatar 2022: Holders France qualify, Lewy fires Saudi back to earth, & Messi's Argentina is back