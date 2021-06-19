Germany under pressure against Ronaldo's Portugal at Euro 2020

In the day's other game, Spain chase a first win as they take on Poland and their prolific striker Robert Lewandowski in Seville.

After Germany's failure to make it beyond the group phase at the 2018 World Cup, Joachim Loew's side lost 1-0 to France in their opening game of the European Championship. Another defeat against Portugal would leave them facing early elimination again.

The Germans have home advantage in Munich, but on the evidence of recent performances they will struggle to win the latest heavyweight showdown in Group F.

Despite that Loew -- who will stand down at the end of the tournament -- believes his team can rise to the occasion.

"The pressure is always the same, it doesn't matter who we are playing against, and we can cope with it," Loew told reporters on the eve of the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal opened with a convincing 3-0 win over Hungary and another victory will secure their place in the last 16 before their final group outing against France.

However, veteran Portugal coach Fernando Santos warned: "You can't compare Hungary to Germany and we have to be ready for whatever is thrown at us."

Ronaldo will again be in the spotlight after becoming the leading scorer in European Championship history with a brace against Hungary that left him on 11 goals across five tournaments.

With 106 goals in 176 games for Portugal, Ronaldo is just three short of the all-time international record, set by Ali Daei who scored 109 goals for Iran.

"Cristiano Ronaldo can't win matches on his own so everyone must play their part," Santos said.

France lived up to their billing as pre-tournament favourites in their 1-0 win over Germany and will be expected to build on that against Hungary in Saturday's first game in temperatures in Budapest exceeding 30 degrees Celsius (86 degrees Fahrenheit) at 1300 GMT.

"If one team is worth 900 million euros and us 60 million euros, you will probably see that difference on the pitch," admitted Hungary coach Marco Rossi as he considered the prospect of facing Kylian Mbappe, Antoine Griezmann and Paul Pogba.

Hungary are expecting a crowd approaching 60,000 at the Puskas Arena, the only Euro 2020 venue without capacity restrictions due to Covid-19.

"The support of a full stadium is an advantage for the Hungarians, it helped them a lot in the first match," said France coach Didier Deschamps.

All eyes will also be on Spain's strikers as Luis Enrique's misfiring team take on Poland in Seville in Group E.

The 2008 and 2012 European champions were held 0-0 by Sweden in their opening game, while Poland lost 2-1 to Slovakia in their first match.

Spain striker Alvaro Morata was jeered by his own fans against Sweden but is set to keep his place.

"At international level, there is only one that beats him, which is Harry Kane," Luis Enrique insisted.

Scotland produced a stirring performance to hold England to a 0-0 draw at Wembley in Group D on Friday, as the old enemies clashed at a major tournament for the first time since Euro 96.

Scotland were well worth their first point, with captain Andy Robertson saying: "I believe we should have won the game."

Scotland's Daily Record newspaper revelled in the performance. Under the headline "Pride of Scotland", it wrote: "How we matched the English, pages 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7... 60, 61, 62, 63, 64, 65, 66, 67, 68."

The draw edges England closer to the last 16 but their fans -- in a Wembley crowd of 22,500 -- were not impressed by Gareth Southgate's team.

Kane disappointed again and the Tottenham forward who was the Premier League's top scorer this season never came near to opening his account at Euro 2020 and was substituted with 15 minutes remaining.

"It wasn't our best performance, but it's another point closer to qualification and that's our ultimate goal," Kane said.

England are level on four points with the Czech Republic, who drew 1-1 with Croatia as Patrik Schick's first-half penalty was cancelled out by Ivan Perisic's 47th-minute strike.

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen was released from hospital on Friday following a "successful operation" six days after suffering a cardiac arrest in the middle of the match against Finland.