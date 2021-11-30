RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Gerrard hopes Grealish gets warm welcome on Villa return

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Jack Grealish could return for Manchester City against his former club Aston Villa on Wednesday

Jack Grealish could return for Manchester City against his former club Aston Villa on Wednesday Creator: Oli SCARFF
Jack Grealish could return for Manchester City against his former club Aston Villa on Wednesday Creator: Oli SCARFF

Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard said on Tuesday Jack Grealish has earned the right to a warm reception when he returns to Villa Park for the first time as a Manchester City player this week.

Recommended articles

Grealish moved for a Premier League record £100 million ($133 million) in August after making over 200 appearances for his boyhood club since making his debut aged 18.

The England international has been sidelined in recent weeks, but returned to training on Monday and could feature against his former club.

"Jack very much deserves a warm welcome and I have no doubt he'll get that," said Gerrard, who has made a perfect start to his Premier League coaching career with two wins from two games.

"This is his club and it will be when his career is over, because he was here as a little boy and he has come through the academy.

"The club have benefited a lot from what Jack has given and we very much wish him well moving forward for the remainder of his career. Obviously not for 90 minutes tomorrow," he added before Wednesday's fixture.

Back-to-back wins over Brighton and Crystal Palace have propelled Villa seven points clear of the relegation zone.

However, Gerrard is well aware of the step up in class his side face when the champions come calling.

"The two wins have helped in terms of the feel-good factor around the place," said the former Liverpool captain.

"But we're aware that a real good side is coming into town and this will be a big acid test for us."

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Gerrard hopes Grealish gets warm welcome on Villa return

Gerrard hopes Grealish gets warm welcome on Villa return

Messi looking to prove a point in Ligue 1 after seventh Ballon d'Or

Messi looking to prove a point in Ligue 1 after seventh Ballon d'Or

Klopp urges Liverpool not to lash out in revenge at Everton

Klopp urges Liverpool not to lash out in revenge at Everton

Tuchel tells Jorginho to ignore Ballon d'Or snub

Tuchel tells Jorginho to ignore Ballon d'Or snub

Guardiola concerned by Man City's injury 'emergency'

Guardiola concerned by Man City's injury 'emergency'

Nick Mwendwa's free on Sh10m cash bail

Nick Mwendwa's free on Sh10m cash bail

Benzema not upset after Ballon d'Or snub - Ancelotti

Benzema not upset after Ballon d'Or snub - Ancelotti

Carrick in charge of Man Utd for Arsenal clash as Rangnick awaits visa

Carrick in charge of Man Utd for Arsenal clash as Rangnick awaits visa

Ronaldo hits back at claim he wants to beat Messi's Ballon d'Or haul

Ronaldo hits back at claim he wants to beat Messi's Ballon d'Or haul

Trending

Why incoming Manchester United interim coach Rangnick rejected manager role at Chelsea

Ralf Rangnick reportedly rejected an interim manager role at Chelsea in January

Kenyan Teenager's dream of training with Man Utd finally comes true [Video]

Manchester United Academy trainees

Belenenses against Benfica ended early after hosts start with nine players

Belenenses started with nine players against Benfica on Saturday Creator: PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA

Man City, PSG and Real Madrid among Champions League qualifiers

Gabriel Jesus scored the winner for Manchester City against Paris Saint-Germain Creator: Oli SCARFF