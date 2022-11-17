Ghana 2-0 Switzerland: Dominant Black Stars head into World Cup with impressive victory

Otto Addo left some of his stars on the bench, including Thomas Partey, as he named an experimental side for the game.

The Ghana coach picked Lawrence Ati Zigi in post, with Tariq Lamptey, Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Salisu manning the defence.

Elisha Owusu and Salis Abdul Samed were given the nod as a midfield pair, while the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, complement Barnieh and Inaki as an attacking quartet.

Switzerland, however, named a strong line-up that had Yan Sommer, Manuel Akanji, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo.

The Red Crosses were the better side in the opening minutes but Ghana quickly settled, with Salis and Owusu dominating the midfield.

Against the run of play, though, Embolo beat the offside trap and set up Ruben Vargas, but the striker couldn’t power his effort towards goal.

Ghana regrouped and two minutes later, Salis threaded a pass through to Barnieh, whose deflected shot was dealt with by Sommer.

Jordan Ayew was the next to next the Swiss goalkeeper, but his tame curling effort was easily saved. The Black Stars continued to dominate but were denied clear-cut chances.

They were also unlucky not to have bene awarded a penalty midway through the first half after Barnieh was fouled in the box.

The last chance of the first half fell to Inaki Williams, but the striker failed to convert from a free header following Jordan’s cross.

The second half began with Switzerland on the ascendency, with Vargas turning his marker only to be let down by another poor finish.

Addo decided to ring the changes after the hour mark, with Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo and Daniel Kofi Kyereh coming on.

The substitutes made an ainstant impact as Kyereh’s cross led to Mohammed Salisu opening the scoring with a towering header.

In the 74th minute, two other substitutes Sulemana and Semenyo combined to double Ghana’s lead, with the former going on an impressive run and cutting back for the latter to finish with aplomb.