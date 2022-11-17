Ghana 2-0 Switzerland: Dominant Black Stars head into World Cup with impressive victory

Emmanuel Ayamga
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana closed their preparations for the Qatar 2022 World Cup with an impressive 2-0 win against Switzerland in a warm-up friendly on Thursday.

Ghana 2-0 Switzerland: Dominant Black Stars head into World Cup with impressive victory
Ghana 2-0 Switzerland: Dominant Black Stars head into World Cup with impressive victory

Second half goals from Mohammed Salisu and Antoine Semenyo were enough as the dominant Black Stars coasted to victory.

Recommended articles

Otto Addo left some of his stars on the bench, including Thomas Partey, as he named an experimental side for the game.

The Ghana coach picked Lawrence Ati Zigi in post, with Tariq Lamptey, Baba Rahman, Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Salisu manning the defence.

Elisha Owusu and Salis Abdul Samed were given the nod as a midfield pair, while the Ayew brothers, Andre and Jordan, complement Barnieh and Inaki as an attacking quartet.

Switzerland, however, named a strong line-up that had Yan Sommer, Manuel Akanji, Denis Zakaria, Granit Xhaka and Breel Embolo.

The Red Crosses were the better side in the opening minutes but Ghana quickly settled, with Salis and Owusu dominating the midfield.

Against the run of play, though, Embolo beat the offside trap and set up Ruben Vargas, but the striker couldn’t power his effort towards goal.

Ghana regrouped and two minutes later, Salis threaded a pass through to Barnieh, whose deflected shot was dealt with by Sommer.

Jordan Ayew was the next to next the Swiss goalkeeper, but his tame curling effort was easily saved. The Black Stars continued to dominate but were denied clear-cut chances.

They were also unlucky not to have bene awarded a penalty midway through the first half after Barnieh was fouled in the box.

The last chance of the first half fell to Inaki Williams, but the striker failed to convert from a free header following Jordan’s cross.

The second half began with Switzerland on the ascendency, with Vargas turning his marker only to be let down by another poor finish.

Addo decided to ring the changes after the hour mark, with Kamaldeen Sulemana, Kamal Sowah, Antoine Semenyo and Daniel Kofi Kyereh coming on.

The substitutes made an ainstant impact as Kyereh’s cross led to Mohammed Salisu opening the scoring with a towering header.

In the 74th minute, two other substitutes Sulemana and Semenyo combined to double Ghana’s lead, with the former going on an impressive run and cutting back for the latter to finish with aplomb.

The win over Switzerland comes as a huge boost to Ghana, who be facing Portugal in their opening Group H game at the World Cup in seven days time.

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga Writer with special interest in sports and other stories of social interest. Follow him on Twitter @TheAyamga

More from category

  • Qatar 2022: Senegal – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

    Qatar 2022: Senegal – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

  • Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

    Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

  • All FIFA World Cup Top Scorers [Golden Boot winners]

    All FIFA World Cup Top Scorers [Golden Boot winners]

Recommended articles

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Manchester United star handed lifeline to join Messi at World Cup

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group D (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Odds on Group D (Group winners, team to qualify and highest scoring teams)

Qatar 2022: Senegal – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

Qatar 2022: Senegal – Team guide, key players and full fixtures

All FIFA World Cup Top Scorers [Golden Boot winners]

All FIFA World Cup Top Scorers [Golden Boot winners]

Ghana 2-0 Switzerland: Dominant Black Stars head into World Cup with impressive victory

Ghana 2-0 Switzerland: Dominant Black Stars head into World Cup with impressive victory

Male Athlete of the Year: Kipchoge and El Bakkali confirmed as finalists

Male Athlete of the Year: Kipchoge and El Bakkali confirmed as finalists

FIFA clears air on the LGBTQ+ discussions in Qatar

FIFA clears air on the LGBTQ+ discussions in Qatar

France World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, coach

France World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, coach

Danish journalist harassed by officials in Qatar while on set [Video]

Danish journalist harassed by officials in Qatar while on set [Video]

Trending

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 6-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener
Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi inspires Argentina to 5-0 win against UAE ahead of World Cup opener

FIFA World Cup: How Qatar built its national football team

Poland National Team
Qatar 2022

Poland World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds, and coach

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo speaks up on baby son's death, calls it the most difficult time of his life

John Carew and Gabby Agbonlahor had a great partnership at Aston Villa

Ex-Premier League star jailed for 14 months, fined 36 million naira

Argentina captain Lionel Messi has the chance to finally win the World Cup
Qatar 2022

Argentina World Cup 2022 final squad list, fixtures, odds and coach

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

'I need that Anthony Joshua fight' - Tyson Fury makes confession

Stephen Appiah

It’s going to be difficult but Black Stars can qualify from group – Stephen Appiah