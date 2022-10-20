2022

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The Black Stars set to have a 'national day of fasting and prayer' as part of their pre-World Cup activities

Ghana declares national day of fasting and prayer ahead of the FIFA World Cup
Ghana declares national day of fasting and prayer ahead of the FIFA World Cup

Ghana have released a list of pre-World Cup activities which includes a 'national day of fasting and prayer' which has been generating reactions on social media.

Read Also

The schedule was shared by the Ghanaian national football team, The Black Stars via their official Twitter page with a list of activities to be done ahead of the World Cup.

As today makes it 31 days, (a month) to the showpiece in Qatar, Ghana have ramped up their preparation for the tournament which they qualified for at the expense of Nigeria.

Two dates have been set aside for Ghanaians to fast and pray for the Black Stars ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup regardless of their faith.

Friday, October 21 is the day selected for Islam as Ghanaian Muslims are encouraged to fast and pray within the confines of their religion for the national team.

Sunday, October 23 is the day earmarked for the Christians who are also expected to do the same, fasting and praying for the Black Stars ahead of their FIFA World Cup adventure.

A total of seven pre-World Cup activities have been announced including the aforementioned fasting and prayer dates for Muslims and Christians.

Ghana World Cup 2022 Away Kit
Ghana World Cup 2022 Away Kit Twitter

There are two 'Rep your Ghana jersey' days on the list of events, one for the presidency and another for the general public.

After the fasting and prayers, Saturday, October 29 has been set aside as the 'National team day'.

The national team day will feature a 'walk with the legends' from Ayi Mensah to Aburi Hill top by 6am.

The list closes out with a 'dinner with the legends' set to hold by 6pm on the same day at the East Legon event centre.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Cristiano Ronaldo

    BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

  • Ghana declares national day of fasting and prayer ahead of the FIFA World Cup

    Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

  • Lukaku struggled on his return to Stamford bridge last season

    Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

Recommended articles

BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

BREAKING: Ronaldo demoted to Manchester United reserves by Erik Ten Hag

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Ghana declares 'national day of fasting and prayer' ahead of World Cup

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

Famous rapper advises £97m striker Lukaku to finally end Chelsea nightmare

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

'You need good pressing' - Man United boss explains Ronaldo's absence vs Spurs

PL hits and misses: Signs of end times for Ronaldo at Manchester United

PL hits and misses: Signs of end times for Ronaldo at Manchester United

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema leads Madrid to 10th consecutive win after 2 VAR denials

Ballon d'Or winner Benzema leads Madrid to 10th consecutive win after 2 VAR denials

'I will deal with that tomorrow' - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving bench before final whistle

'I will deal with that tomorrow' - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving bench before final whistle

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Reactions trail Liverpool's win over West Ham as Salah blanks, Darwin Nunez scores

Reactions trail Liverpool's win over West Ham as Salah blanks, Darwin Nunez scores

Trending

Victor Wanyama at CF Montreal [Instagram]
BIOGRAPHY

Victor Wanyama: All you need to know about one of Kenya's most successful players

Mason Greenwood

Mason Greenwood released from prison on bail after court appearance

Where does Karim Benzema rank among elite strikers

Where does the Ballon d’Or put Karim Benzema in the ranking of elite strikers?

Yaya Toure has earned his place in the pantheon of midfield greats
COMMENT

Why Yaya Toure is arguably the best midfielder of the modern era

Watch: Jordan Ayew, Partey join Messi and Ronaldo in FIFA’s World Cup promo video
QATAR 2022

Ghana, 2 other African teams will fail at 2022 World Cup - Okocha

Reactions to Ronaldo as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea
PREMIER LEAGUE

'Ronaldo thinks he's bigger than the club' - Reactions as Manchester United beat Tottenham, send message to Chelsea

Premier League MD12
LIVE BLOG

Premier League midweek football LIVE UPDATES

Ten Hag to deal with Ronaldo for leaving Manchester United bench early

'I will deal with that tomorrow' - Ten Hag threatens Ronaldo for leaving bench before final whistle