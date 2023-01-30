ADVERTISEMENT
Reactions as Ghana's Inaki Williams misses first match in 7 years

Fabian Simiyu
Inaki Williams plays for Athletic Bilbao in the La Liga

Inaki Williams missed his first match in close to seven years as Athletic Bilbao took on Celta Vigo in La Liga on January 29, 2023.

Williams has played in 251 consecutive matches which means that he has not missed a match since April 7, 2016.

Good things must come to an end sometimes but no one ever thought that Inaki's run of matches would stall one day especially after proving to be a physically fit player over the past years.

READ: Inaki Williams announces decision to switch to Ghana in Spanish

Football fans around the world have shown the footballer their support after it was made clear that he wasn't going to play yesterday evening.

Sports journalist Fabrizio Romano was among the first people to tweet about William's being sidelined over an injury.

"After 6 years, 251 consecutive games, Inaki Williams will now miss one La Liga game with Athletic Club as he won’t be involved against Celta Vigo due to muscle injury. Last time he didn’t play was April 7, 2016 vs Malaga," tweeted Fabrizio.

Kenya's renowned sports journalist Carol Radull took to her socials to break the news to Kenyans as she called Inaki Williams 'Mr Reliable'.

Inaki Williams
Inaki Williams Pulse Ghana

READ: 'Ghana is using Nigeria to build their team' - Reactions as Inaki Williams dumps Spain for Black Stars

"Inaki Williams will miss the game between Athletic Club and Celta Vigo. It is the first time he will miss a game since 7th April 2016 against Malaga making it a total of 6 years and 251 games. Mr Reliable," posted Radull.

The Ghanaian athlete has scored 58 goals for Bilbao while he is yet to net for Ghana after making six appearances only.

Williams played for the Spanish national team at one point where he only made one appearance with zero goals under his name.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
