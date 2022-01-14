RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Ghana's AFCON hopes on knife-edge after draw with Gabon

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Gabon players celebrate after Jim Allevinah's late equaliser against Ghana

Gabon players celebrate after Jim Allevinah's late equaliser against Ghana Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard
Gabon players celebrate after Jim Allevinah's late equaliser against Ghana Creator: Kenzo Tribouillard

Ghana's hopes of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations last 16 remained in the balance after they conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 with Gabon in Yaounde on Friday.

Recommended articles

Andre Ayew gave the Black Stars the lead at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo but Jim Allevinah's superb 88th-minute strike earned Gabon a point that leaves them in a strong position to reach the knockout phase.

It was a bitter end to the game for the four-time champions, who were furious that Gabon scored after opting not to return the ball when Ghana put it out of play after one of the Gabon players went down injured.

After a shoving match broke out on the pitch at full-time, the referee summoned a Ghanaian back out from the dressing room to brandish a red card.

The player in question appeared to be Benjamin Tetteh, with television pictures showing that he punched Gabon's Aaron Boupendza during the melee.

The result leaves Ghana with just one point in Group C, with Gabon on four and Morocco -- who secured qualification after beating the Comoros 2-0 earlier -- now certain to advance as one of the top two.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ghana's AFCON hopes on knife-edge after draw with Gabon

Ghana's AFCON hopes on knife-edge after draw with Gabon

Morocco through to Cup of Nations last 16, Mane and Senegal fail to fire

Morocco through to Cup of Nations last 16, Mane and Senegal fail to fire

FIFA suspends Senegal's Pape Gueye in transfer dispute

FIFA suspends Senegal's Pape Gueye in transfer dispute

Covid-hit Arsenal ask for Spurs postponement

Covid-hit Arsenal ask for Spurs postponement

Mhango double keeps Malawi in hunt for historic second-round place

Mhango double keeps Malawi in hunt for historic second-round place

Morocco beat Comoros to reach Cup of Nations last 16

Morocco beat Comoros to reach Cup of Nations last 16

Guardiola reveals new Covid cases in Man City camp

Guardiola reveals new Covid cases in Man City camp

Conte says Spurs must work hard to close gap with rivals

Conte says Spurs must work hard to close gap with rivals

Ronaldo says road to Qatar World Cup 'difficult'

Ronaldo says road to Qatar World Cup 'difficult'

Trending

Lewandowski, Messi and Salah finalists for FIFA Best award

Robert Lewandowski, Lionel Messi and Mohamed Salah are the finalists for The Best FIFA Men's Player Creator: GENYA SAVILOV

Mali-Tunisia AFCON game ends in confusion as referee blows whistle too soon

Ibrahima Kone (L) celebrates after scoring the decisive penalty for Mali against Tunisia in Limbe Creator: Issouf SANOGO

'Four or five' Burkina Faso players and coach test positive for Covid-19

Burkina Faso captain Bertrand Traore at Saturday's press conference Creator: Daniel Beloumou Olomo

Ivory Coast lose first-choice 'keeper Gbohouo to doping ban

Ivory Coast goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo will miss the Africa Cup of Nations due to a doping ban Creator: -