Giants who have suffered unprecedented defeats in the World Cup

Spain

Spain's journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar came to a dramatic end after losing to Morocco in the post-match penalties in the round of 16.

Many football fans had vouched for Spain to thrash Morocco considering they lifted the 2010 World Cup trophy in South Africa and they also have a good record in international matches.

AFP

Spain lost 2-1 to Japan also in their last match of the group stages. No one saw this coming considering Spain had started the tournament on a high note.

Germany

Football giants Germany lost to Japan by 2-1 just like Spain in the 2022 World Cup in Spain. Germany scored first in that match before giving in to Japan's demands in the second half.

AFP

Germany failed to qualify for the last 16 of the tournament despite registering four points in their group. Japan and Spain forged ahead but they are no longer in the tournament.

Costa Rica

Costa Rica made history in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after being floored 7-0 by Spain during their first match of the tournament.

AFP