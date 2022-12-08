ADVERTISEMENT
QATAR 2022

Giants who have suffered unprecedented defeats in the World Cup

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has seen football giants drop points

Goalkeeper Keylor Navas of Costa Rica on December 2, 2022.
Spain lost 2-1 to Japan in their last group match before proceeding to the round of 16. Both teams have however been bundled out of the tournament already.

Spain's journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar came to a dramatic end after losing to Morocco in the post-match penalties in the round of 16.

Many football fans had vouched for Spain to thrash Morocco considering they lifted the 2010 World Cup trophy in South Africa and they also have a good record in international matches.

Yassine Bounou (C) goalkeeper from Morocco and Unai Simon goalkeeper from Spain speak before the start of the penalty shootout today, in a match of the round of 16 of the Qatar 2022 Soccer World Cup between Morocco and Spain on December 6, 2022.
READ: Real African Lions continue to ROAR, Ronaldo gets new seat, Ramos & 'granddaddy' Pepe

Spain lost 2-1 to Japan also in their last match of the group stages. No one saw this coming considering Spain had started the tournament on a high note.

Football giants Germany lost to Japan by 2-1 just like Spain in the 2022 World Cup in Spain. Germany scored first in that match before giving in to Japan's demands in the second half.

Thomas Mueller of Germany reacts after the Group E match between Costa Rica and Germany at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on December 2, 2022.
Germany failed to qualify for the last 16 of the tournament despite registering four points in their group. Japan and Spain forged ahead but they are no longer in the tournament.

Costa Rica made history in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after being floored 7-0 by Spain during their first match of the tournament.

oalkeeper Keylor Navas of Costa Rica on December 2, 2022.
Costa Rica went ahead and triumphed over Japan thus registering one win in the tournament. No team has lost by such a wide margin in the tournament.

