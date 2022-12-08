Spain lost 2-1 to Japan in their last group match before proceeding to the round of 16. Both teams have however been bundled out of the tournament already.
Giants who have suffered unprecedented defeats in the World Cup
The 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar has seen football giants drop points
Recommended articles
Spain
Spain's journey in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar came to a dramatic end after losing to Morocco in the post-match penalties in the round of 16.
Many football fans had vouched for Spain to thrash Morocco considering they lifted the 2010 World Cup trophy in South Africa and they also have a good record in international matches.
Spain lost 2-1 to Japan also in their last match of the group stages. No one saw this coming considering Spain had started the tournament on a high note.
Germany
Football giants Germany lost to Japan by 2-1 just like Spain in the 2022 World Cup in Spain. Germany scored first in that match before giving in to Japan's demands in the second half.
Germany failed to qualify for the last 16 of the tournament despite registering four points in their group. Japan and Spain forged ahead but they are no longer in the tournament.
Costa Rica
Costa Rica made history in the 2022 FIFA World Cup after being floored 7-0 by Spain during their first match of the tournament.
Costa Rica went ahead and triumphed over Japan thus registering one win in the tournament. No team has lost by such a wide margin in the tournament.
More from category
-
Qatar 2022: Netherlands vs Argentina: A History of World Cup classics
-
Ababu Namwamba announces the return of 'Big Vic' to Harambee Stars
-
Why Ten Hag is unhappy with Man United players and other stories making headlines today