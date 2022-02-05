RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Giroud brace gives AC Milan derby win over Inter

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Olivier Giroud's derby brace puts him on seven Serie A goals

Olivier Giroud's derby brace puts him on seven Serie A goals Creator: Isabella BONOTTO
Olivier Giroud's derby brace puts him on seven Serie A goals Creator: Isabella BONOTTO

Olivier Giroud bust the Serie A title race wide open on Saturday with a quick-fire derby double in a 2-1 win which moves AC Milan to within one point of leaders Inter.

Recommended articles

France international Giroud poked Milan level with 15 minutes remaining after Ivan Perisic had given champions Inter a deserved first-half lead, and three minutes later sent the Milan fans at the San Siro wild with a neat low finish to win the match.

The 35-year-old was only playing because Zlatan Ibrahimovic was out with an Achilles tendon injury but pounced just as Inter looked to be headed for what up to that point would have been a deserved win.

Milan had hardly created anything until Giroud pushed Brahim Diaz's mishit and deflected shot past Samir Handanovic but now are right back in a title race which seemed to be heading in Inter's favour.

Napoli can pile even more pressure on Simone Inzaghi's Inter, who have a game in hand, when they face Venezia with the chance to pull level on 52 points with Milan.

Inter travel to Napoli next weekend in a huge fortnight which also includes the visit of Liverpool for the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Lampard will 'never forget' dream Everton debut

Lampard will 'never forget' dream Everton debut

Giroud brace gives AC Milan derby win over Inter

Giroud brace gives AC Milan derby win over Inter

Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win, West Ham survive scare

Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win, West Ham survive scare

'I want that feeling' - Salah desperate to lift Cup of Nations for Egypt

'I want that feeling' - Salah desperate to lift Cup of Nations for Egypt

Zaniolo denied late winner as Roma draw with Genoa

Zaniolo denied late winner as Roma draw with Genoa

Injured Benzema to miss Granada game, concern grows ahead of PSG

Injured Benzema to miss Granada game, concern grows ahead of PSG

Lampard enjoys dream debut as Everton thrash Brentford

Lampard enjoys dream debut as Everton thrash Brentford

Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win, West Ham survive scare

Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win, West Ham survive scare

Gladbach rescue point as Union and Freiburg stumble

Gladbach rescue point as Union and Freiburg stumble

Trending

Rooney calls for 'sensible' ruling after struggling Derby draw

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring the goal that handed his team a 1-0 win over the USA in World Cup qualifying on Sunday Creator: Vaughn Ridley

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Creator: Paul ELLIS

Hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso through to AFCON semi-finals

Supporters queue to get into the Japoma Stadium in Douala Creator: Issouf SANOGO