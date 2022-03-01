RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Gisdol quits Lokomotiv Moscow over Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Markus Gisdol quit as coach of Russian football side Lokomotiv Moscow saying he could not justify carrying on due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Markus Gisdol quit as coach of Russian football side Lokomotiv Moscow saying he could not justify carrying on due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Markus Gisdol quit as coach of Russian football side Lokomotiv Moscow saying he could not justify carrying on due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine Creator: Ozan KOSE

German football coach Markus Gisdol said Tuesday that he quit as head coach of Russian side Lokomotiv Moscow in protest over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Being a football coach is the best job in the world, but I can't pursue my vocation in a country whose leader is responsible for a war of aggression in the middle of Europe," Gisdol told German daily Bild.

"That's not in line with my values."

The 52-year-old took over im Moscow last October, but quit because "I can't stand on the training ground in Moscow and a few kilometres away orders are given that bring great suffering to an entire nation.

"This is my personal decision and I am absolutely convinced of that."

However, in a statement on the club's website, Lokomotiv Moscow said Gisdol was "dismissed" with former Germany defender Marvin Compper replacing him as caretaker coach.

