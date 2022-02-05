RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Gladbach rescue point as Union and Freiburg stumble

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Cologne's French forward Anthony Modeste (L) scored the only goal in a win over SC Freiburg.

Cologne's French forward Anthony Modeste (L) scored the only goal in a win over SC Freiburg. Creator: Ina Fassbender
Cologne's French forward Anthony Modeste (L) scored the only goal in a win over SC Freiburg. Creator: Ina Fassbender

French striker Alassane Plea rescued a point for crisis-hit Bundesliga club Borussia Moenchengladbach against Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday, as high-flying minnows Freiburg and Union Berlin both slumped to surprise defeats in the race for the Champions League.

Recommended articles

Gladbach, whose miserable season took another turn for the worse last week with the surprise departure of sporting director Max Eberl, remain just two points clear of the bottom three after they were held 1-1 at Bielefeld. 

Their run of one win in nine competitive games looked set to continue when Janni Serra smashed the ball into the top corner to give Bielefeld an early lead. 

The hosts continued to dominate until Plea equalised out of the blue for Gladbach with a diving header. 

Elsewhere, Eintracht Frankfurt took a step towards the European spots in a dramatic 3-2 win over relegation-threatened Stuttgart. 

Evan Ndicka flicked the ball in at a corner to give Frankfurt an early lead before Stuttgart hit back just before half-time, Waldemar Anton getting on the end of a swinging free-kick to score his side's first goal in six league games. 

Ajdin Hrustic restored the lead with a thunderous volley just minutes after coming on at half-time.

A Sasa Kalajdzic header levelled the scores again, before Hrustic netted the winner with a deflected long-range effort. 

Stuttgart are now three points adrift of safety after fellow strugglers Augsburg picked up a surprise 2-0 home win over fourth-placed Union Berlin.

Union keeper Andreas Luthe handed the opener on a silver platter to Michael Gregoritsch with a hashed clearance early on, before Andre Hahn smashed in a superb long-range effort on the hour mark. 

Union remain in fourth despite the defeat, as those around them also dropped points. 

Hoffenheim lost 2-0 away to Mainz thanks to a late goal from South Korean international Jae Sung Lee and a penalty from Moussa Niakhate.

Fifth-placed Freiburg, meanwhile, were beaten 1-0 away to Cologne. 

Anthony Modeste gave the hosts an early lead, tucking away his 14th goal of the season after a brutal counter-attack. 

Freiburg had an equaliser ruled out for offside shortly after the break, but went home empty-handed despite a dominant second-half performance. 

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Zaniolo denied late winner as Roma draw with Genoa

Zaniolo denied late winner as Roma draw with Genoa

Injured Benzema to miss Granada game, concern grows ahead of PSG

Injured Benzema to miss Granada game, concern grows ahead of PSG

Lampard enjoys dream debut as Everton thrash Brentford

Lampard enjoys dream debut as Everton thrash Brentford

Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win, West Ham survive scare

Lampard starts Everton reign with FA Cup win, West Ham survive scare

Gladbach rescue point as Union and Freiburg stumble

Gladbach rescue point as Union and Freiburg stumble

Neymar faces 'crucial' week as Real Madrid tie looms

Neymar faces 'crucial' week as Real Madrid tie looms

Haaland to miss Leverkusen clash, promises quick return

Haaland to miss Leverkusen clash, promises quick return

Cup of Nations showdown gives Mane rare chance to outshine Salah

Cup of Nations showdown gives Mane rare chance to outshine Salah

Dembele returns for Barca after contract stand-off

Dembele returns for Barca after contract stand-off

Trending

Rooney calls for 'sensible' ruling after struggling Derby draw

Derby County manager Wayne Rooney Creator: Adrian DENNIS

Canada stun US to close in on World Cup berth

Canada's Cyle Larin celebrates after scoring the goal that handed his team a 1-0 win over the USA in World Cup qualifying on Sunday Creator: Vaughn Ridley

Man Utd's Mason Greenwood released on bail after arrest

Manchester United's Mason Greenwood Creator: Paul ELLIS

Hosts Cameroon and Burkina Faso through to AFCON semi-finals

Supporters queue to get into the Japoma Stadium in Douala Creator: Issouf SANOGO