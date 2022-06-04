Why Gor Mahia is yet to receive Sh1M Madaraka Day reward

Authors:

Amos Robi
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Gor Mahia demanding Sh1 million reward after Madaraka Day victory over AFC Leopards

Gor Mahia lift Madaraka trophy
Gor Mahia lift Madaraka trophy

Kenyan soccer giant Gor Mahia has raised concerns after the reward promised for the Madaraka Day match where they won against AFC Leopards is yet to be disbursed.

Recommended articles

Gor Mahia who beat AFC Leopards in post-match penalties were supposed to receive Sh1 million while their competitor was to take home Sh500,000.

Gor Secretary-General Sam Ochola said there was a need to release the cash reward to the respective players to avoid the confusion which has engulfed the two clubs.

“It has come to our attention that the prize money from State House that was to be awarded after our win against AFC Leopards at the Madaraka Day match has not been released by Mr Mike Kimoko under unclear circumstances.

"We, therefore, demand the aforementioned officer to avail the funds to our club today without any delay to ensure the club rewards players and stop the confusion surrounding the cash,” Ocholla’s statement read.

President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at the Mashemeji Derby
President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at the Mashemeji Derby President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at the Mashemeji Derby Pulse Live Kenya

K'Ogallo who have not lost to AFC Leopards since March 2016 carried on their unbeaten run meanwhile Gor and AFC have been the biggest beneficiaries of rewards by the president who has occasionally sneaked to watch their matches.

After the 94th Mashemeji derby at the Moi sports Centre Kasarani, the clubs got rewarded Sh24 million by President Kenyatta to support their players and operations.

Addressing fans after the match former prime minister Raila Odinga said the president had given the clubs Sh2 million each to support the players.

"Each of the teams will get Sh2 million that will go to the players. The president has also given a further Sh20 million that will be shared equally by both clubs. The money will help them cater for their remaining fixtures,” Raila said.

Topics:

Authors:

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

More from category

  • Gor Mahia lift Madaraka trophy

    Why Gor Mahia is yet to receive Sh1M Madaraka Day reward

  • Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, and Antonio Valencia are the only other players to have won the award more than once since its introduction in 2006.

    Ronaldo loses player of the year award

  • empty

    10-man Equatorial Guinea suffer heavy beating from rampant Tunisia in AFCON qualifier

Recommended articles

Why Gor Mahia is yet to receive Sh1M Madaraka Day reward

Why Gor Mahia is yet to receive Sh1M Madaraka Day reward

Ronaldo loses player of the year award

Ronaldo loses player of the year award

Asisat Oshoala models new Barcelona home jersey for 2022/23 season [Photos]

Asisat Oshoala models new Barcelona home jersey for 2022/23 season [Photos]

Horford inspired Boston Celtics shock Golden State Warriors to take Game 1

Horford inspired Boston Celtics shock Golden State Warriors to take Game 1

10-man Equatorial Guinea suffer heavy beating from rampant Tunisia in AFCON qualifier

10-man Equatorial Guinea suffer heavy beating from rampant Tunisia in AFCON qualifier

Legendary Algerian attacker found guilty of corrupt practices

Legendary Algerian attacker found guilty of corrupt practices

Trending

LA LIGA

Asisat Oshoala models new Barcelona home jersey for 2022/23 season [Photos]

Asisat Oshoala models new Barcelona home jersey for 2022/23 season
PREMIER LEAGUE

Ronaldo loses player of the year award

Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw, and Antonio Valencia are the only other players to have won the award more than once since its introduction in 2006.
NBA FINALS

Horford inspired Boston Celtics shock Golden State Warriors to take Game 1

Boston Celtics shock Golden State Warriors to take Game 1