Why Gor Mahia is yet to receive Sh1M Madaraka Day reward

Gor Mahia who beat AFC Leopards in post-match penalties were supposed to receive Sh1 million while their competitor was to take home Sh500,000.

Gor Secretary-General Sam Ochola said there was a need to release the cash reward to the respective players to avoid the confusion which has engulfed the two clubs.

“It has come to our attention that the prize money from State House that was to be awarded after our win against AFC Leopards at the Madaraka Day match has not been released by Mr Mike Kimoko under unclear circumstances.

"We, therefore, demand the aforementioned officer to avail the funds to our club today without any delay to ensure the club rewards players and stop the confusion surrounding the cash,” Ocholla’s statement read.

President Kenyatta and Raila Odinga at the Mashemeji Derby Pulse Live Kenya

K'Ogallo who have not lost to AFC Leopards since March 2016 carried on their unbeaten run meanwhile Gor and AFC have been the biggest beneficiaries of rewards by the president who has occasionally sneaked to watch their matches.

After the 94th Mashemeji derby at the Moi sports Centre Kasarani, the clubs got rewarded Sh24 million by President Kenyatta to support their players and operations.

Addressing fans after the match former prime minister Raila Odinga said the president had given the clubs Sh2 million each to support the players.