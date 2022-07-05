Kenya Premier League's most successful club, Gor Mahia are currently in the market for a new manager after parting ways with Andreas Spiers.
Gor Mahia fails to renew Andreas Spiers' contract
Andreas Spiers joined Gor Mahia earlier this year replacing Britain’s Max Harrison who was shown the door after a run of poor performances.
The 19-time champions made the announcement on Tuesday, July 5, expressing their gratitude for his service. Spiers had stayed in the club for six months.
During his short tenure, Spiers guided K’Ogalo to a Madaraka Day Cup victory against arch-rival AFC Leopards.
The exhibition match between the country's most supported clubs saw both teams draw 1-1 on normal time before the Gor Mahia edged AFC 7-6 on penalties.
Before the end of the season, Spiers managed 17 matches, winning six, drawing seven but losing two in the Premier League.
The German joined the club on February 1, following the departure of Englishman Mark Harrison.
Harrison who had been in charge for just five months was sent packing in January alongside his assistant Sammy Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango.
Former Nairobi City Stars, Muhoroni Youth, Tusker FC, Bandari FC and Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Paul Nkata was supposed to take over the reigns but K’Ogalo fans rejected his appointment due to match-fixing scandal that affected his former side, Kakamega Homeboyz.
