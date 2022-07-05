KPL

Gor Mahia fails to renew Andreas Spiers' contract

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Andreas Spiers joined Gor Mahia earlier this year replacing Britain’s Max Harrison who was shown the door after a run of poor performances.

Gor Mahia fails to renew Andreas Spiers' contract
Gor Mahia fails to renew Andreas Spiers' contract

Kenya Premier League's most successful club, Gor Mahia are currently in the market for a new manager after parting ways with Andreas Spiers.

Recommended articles

The 19-time champions made the announcement on Tuesday, July 5, expressing their gratitude for his service. Spiers had stayed in the club for six months.

read a statement from the club.

During his short tenure, Spiers guided K’Ogalo to a Madaraka Day Cup victory against arch-rival AFC Leopards.

During his short tenure, Spiers guided K’Ogalo to a Madaraka Day Cup victory against arch-rival AFC Leopards.
During his short tenure, Spiers guided K’Ogalo to a Madaraka Day Cup victory against arch-rival AFC Leopards. AFP

The exhibition match between the country's most supported clubs saw both teams draw 1-1 on normal time before the Gor Mahia edged AFC 7-6 on penalties.

Before the end of the season, Spiers managed 17 matches, winning six, drawing seven but losing two in the Premier League.

part of the statement read.

Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola (left) and Andreas Spier (right) PHOTO: Gor Mahia Courtesy Twitter
Gor Mahia Secretary General Sam Ochola (left) and Andreas Spier (right) PHOTO: Gor Mahia Courtesy Twitter AFP

The German joined the club on February 1, following the departure of Englishman Mark Harrison.

Harrison who had been in charge for just five months was sent packing in January alongside his assistant Sammy Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango.

Former Nairobi City Stars, Muhoroni Youth, Tusker FC, Bandari FC and Kakamega Homeboyz head coach Paul Nkata was supposed to take over the reigns but K’Ogalo fans rejected his appointment due to match-fixing scandal that affected his former side, Kakamega Homeboyz.

Authors:

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

More from category

  • Gor Mahia fails to renew Andreas Spiers' contract

    Gor Mahia fails to renew Andreas Spiers' contract

  • WAFCON 2022 roundup: South Africa stun Nigeria's Super Falcons, Botswana win 6-goal thriller with Burundi

    Day 3 Roundup: South Africa stun Nigeria's Super Falcons, Botswana win 6-goal thriller

  • WAFCON 2022: Hosts Morocco, Senegal off to winning start, Tunisia pummel debutants Togo (All Photos: CAF)

    Roundup: Hosts Morocco, Senegal off to winning start, Tunisia pummel debutants Togo

Recommended articles

Gor Mahia fails to renew Andreas Spiers' contract

Gor Mahia fails to renew Andreas Spiers' contract

Day 3 Roundup: South Africa stun Nigeria's Super Falcons, Botswana win 6-goal thriller

Day 3 Roundup: South Africa stun Nigeria's Super Falcons, Botswana win 6-goal thriller

New Man City player, reveals he recently spent time in Kenya

New Man City player, reveals he recently spent time in Kenya

UEFA praises Kenya’s decision to block pirate streaming sites

UEFA praises Kenya’s decision to block pirate streaming sites

Roundup: Hosts Morocco, Senegal off to winning start, Tunisia pummel debutants Togo

Roundup: Hosts Morocco, Senegal off to winning start, Tunisia pummel debutants Togo

Senegal's 2002 World Cup: From formation to culmination [Excerpt]

Senegal's 2002 World Cup: From formation to culmination [Excerpt]

Trending

PREMIER LEAGUE

New Man City player, reveals he recently spent time in Kenya

New Manchester City signing Kalvin Phillips has just revealed that he spent time with his girlfriend Ashleigh Behan in the famous Tsavo West National Park
WAFCON 2022

Day 3 Roundup: South Africa stun Nigeria's Super Falcons, Botswana win 6-goal thriller

WAFCON 2022 roundup: South Africa stun Nigeria's Super Falcons, Botswana win 6-goal thriller with Burundi
FOOTBALL

UEFA praises Kenya’s decision to block pirate streaming sites

TOPSHOT - Real Madrid's Brazilian defender Danilo heads the ball during the UEFA Champions League round of 16, second leg football match Real Madrid FC vs AS Roma at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on March 8, 2016. (Photo by JAVIER SORIANO/AFP via Getty Images)