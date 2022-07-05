Gor Mahia fails to renew Andreas Spiers' contract

The 19-time champions made the announcement on Tuesday, July 5, expressing their gratitude for his service. Spiers had stayed in the club for six months.

During his short tenure, Spiers guided K’Ogalo to a Madaraka Day Cup victory against arch-rival AFC Leopards.

The exhibition match between the country's most supported clubs saw both teams draw 1-1 on normal time before the Gor Mahia edged AFC 7-6 on penalties.

Before the end of the season, Spiers managed 17 matches, winning six, drawing seven but losing two in the Premier League.

The German joined the club on February 1, following the departure of Englishman Mark Harrison.

Harrison who had been in charge for just five months was sent packing in January alongside his assistant Sammy Omollo and goalkeeper trainer Jerim Onyango.