4 out of the ordinary facts that you need to know about Graham Potter

Fabian Simiyu
Sports  >  Football

Potter once missed a month of football because his dog spilt his green tea down him accidentally.

Manager Graham Potter and the fans react to a late missed chance for Chelsea during the Champions League match at Stamford Bridge on September 14, 2022.
Manager Graham Potter and the fans react to a late missed chance for Chelsea during the Champions League match at Stamford Bridge on September 14, 2022.

Graham Potter missed a month of football because his dog spilt his green tea down him when he was playing for Macclesfield Club.

Graham Potter will take charge of his first Premier League game as Chelsea manager on October 1, when his side goes to Crystal Palace.

The Chelsea manager has been on a remarkable journey, from his playing days to coaching university sides, achieving success in Sweden, and then building his reputation on these shores with Swansea and Brighton.

During his time as head coach at Swedish coach Ostersunds, Graham Potter led the north-based club back to the top tier from relegation and even won a trophy with the club.

Potter once led Ostersunds to victory over Arsenal in the Europa League in the first leg of their knockout tie.

But as well as revolutionizing the team on the pitch, Potter also took his players into uncharted territory off it.

Chelsea Manager Graham Potter and Hakim Ziyech during the Champions League match at Stamford Bridge on September 14, 2022
Chelsea Manager Graham Potter and Hakim Ziyech during the Champions League match at Stamford Bridge on September 14, 2022

READ: How much do you know about your favourite Premier League club?

"The first thing we did was theatre. Then we wrote a book together, we did an art exhibition - that was very interesting, some of the players didn't know what to think about it! Then we did a musical and the money we got in from the musical was used to help refugees." Said Lasse Lindin, who works at Ostersunds club as a secretary.

"It wasn't always fun when you had to practice these things for three hours on a Tuesday afternoon but it was helping us. When we had our big performance at the end of the season, even though you suck at rapping, you felt 'if I can do this in front of a 1,000 people or more, I can do whatever I want on the pitch'." Said Tom Pettersson who used to be Potter's player.

Potter got stuck in himself, too, singing an anthem in a local dialect and a year later performing in the club's rendition of ballet Swan Lake!

In 2005, Potter retired from football, the same year he completed his Open University degree in social sciences.

Potter headed to Leeds Met as a coach, acted as Hull University's Football Development Manager, and ended up signing four players for Ostersunds who he used to coach for England Universities.

Cheslea Manager Graham Potter during the Champions League match at Stamford Bridge on September 2022.
Cheslea Manager Graham Potter during the Champions League match at Stamford Bridge on September 2022.

While at Leeds, Potter took advantage of an opportunity for staff to access courses and completed a Masters degree in leadership and emotional intelligence.

Graham Potter racked up 350 appearances but it could have been a few more were it not for his strange actions while at Macclesfield Club.

"He's having a cup of his green tea, he's on his sofa," explained former Macclesfield team-mate Jon Parkin. "As he's gone to sit down, his dog has come past him and knocked the tea all down the front of his leg and he missed three or four weeks because of that!"

It seems strange when you come to learn that Potter's career has also taken him into women's football, working with the Ghana national team at the Women's World Cup in China in 2007.

Graham Potter (left) embraces Brendan Rodgers before the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City at The Amex, Brighton on September 4, 2022
Graham Potter (left) embraces Brendan Rodgers before the Premier League match between Brighton and Hove Albion and Leicester City at The Amex, Brighton on September 4, 2022

Though he was a technical director, Potter brought his methodical coaching practices to the team as they faced off with heavyweights Norway, Australia, and Canada in the group stages. He wasn't able to inspire the team to a major upset but his sessions had a lasting impact on the players he coached.

Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

