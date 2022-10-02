“It’s a fantastic strike” - Graham Potter gushes over Gallagher's match-winning wondergoal for Chelsea

The English midfielder only came off the bench in the 76th minute for Chelsea as they chased the winning goal which he scored 14 minutes later in rather spectacular fashion.

The heroic goal has earned him the plaudits of his manager Graham Potter who won his first game as Chelsea boss.

Potter impressed by Gallagher

“I am delighted for Conor, delighted for the team, delighted for the substitutes that they could come on and have an impact.,” Potter said in his post-match interview.

“That is what you want. You want players that are disappointed and frustrated because they want to play, of course, but that they show that in a good way and are ready to help when they come on the pitch, I thought we had a good response in that regard,” the Englishman continued.

Potter continued to wax lyrical about Gallagher, “The group has been really good from the start and I am delighted for Conor, it’s a fantastic strike.”

The 22-year-old opted to not celebrate against Crystal Palace where he had a successful loan spell last season and his current manager respected that decision.