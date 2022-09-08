“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC” - newly-appointed Graham Potter

Tunde Young
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Graham Potter excited about his new chapter, thanks Brighton in his first address as Chelsea manager

Graham Potter
Graham Potter

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter as their new manager, replacing Thomas Tuchel who was fired on Wednesday morning.

Recommended articles

The 47-year-old joins Chelsea on a five-year contract having been snapped up from another Premier League club Brighton.

Potter expressed his delight to make such a step-up in his career in his first words as the newly-appointed Chelsea manager.

Chelsea confirmed the appointment of Graham Potter via a statement on their official website which also contained words from the new manager.

Graham Potter has been appointed as manager of Chelsea Football Club
Graham Potter has been appointed as manager of Chelsea Football Club Twitter

“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC, this fantastic football club,” Potter said in the statement.

The Englishman continued, “I am very excited to partner with Chelsea’s new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of.”

Potter rounded up by paying home to his old club, “I would also like to place my sincere thanks to Brighton & Hove Albion for allowing me this opportunity and in particular Tony Bloom and all the players, staff and supporters for their continued support during my time at the club.”

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Graham potter as new head coach
Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Graham potter as new head coach AFP

Potter is currently at the Chelsea training ground and is expected to begin his new chapter immediately ahead of the next game which is against Fulham on Saturday where he will make his managerial debut for the club.

Tunde Young Tunde Young Tunde is an experienced sports writer/journalist dedicated to promoting Nigerian excellence in sports

More from category

  • Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Graham potter as new head coach

    Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea with 5 of his personal backroom staff members

  • Graham Potter

    “I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC” - newly-appointed Graham Potter

  • Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Graham potter as new head coach

    BREAKING: Chelsea announce Graham Potter as new manager in less than 48 hours after Tuchel sack.

Recommended articles

Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea with 5 of his personal backroom staff members

Graham Potter arrives at Chelsea with 5 of his personal backroom staff members

Football Manager 2023 to debut on Apple Arcade and PlayStation 5

Football Manager 2023 to debut on Apple Arcade and PlayStation 5

“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC - newly-appointed Graham Potter

“I am incredibly proud and excited to represent Chelsea FC” - newly-appointed Graham Potter

BREAKING: Chelsea announce Graham Potter as new manager in less than 48 hours after Tuchel sack.

BREAKING: Chelsea announce Graham Potter as new manager in less than 48 hours after Tuchel sack.

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack

Thomas Tuchel looks 'dejected' in first photos since Chelsea sack

Ronaldo to score, Arsenal win and other sure bets in the Europa League today

Ronaldo to score, Arsenal win and other sure bets in the Europa League today

Trending

Why Todd Boehly fired Thomass Tuchel
REVEALED

Why Todd Boehly 'fired' Thomas Tuchel

Bet9ja offrs odds on Osimhen to score, Tottenham to win
BETTING

Osimhen to score, Tottenham to win, other sure bets to stake on in UEFA Champions League today

Grubisic
PREMIER LEAGUE

SHOCKING! Chelsea sack Thomas Tuchel after Champions League heartbreak

Todd Boehly set to make Graham Potter the next Chelsea manager after Thomas Tuchel

Boehly in talks with Graham Potter to replace Tuchel at Chelsea but what is expected from the Brighton boss?

Reactions as Bayern Munich start Champions League hunt with 2-0 win against Inter Milan

Reactions as Bayern Munich start Champions League hunt with 2-0 win against Inter Milan

Reactions as Barcelona thrash Viktoria Plzen in the Champions League
WHAT'S BUZZIN

Reactions as Lewandowski grabs hat-trick in Barcelona's UCL thrashing of Viktoria Plzen

Antoine Griezmann earns Atletico Madrid 2-1 win over Porto with late goal
UCL

Griezmann Atletico's hero, sends Zaidu Sanusi, Porto teammates to tears with 90+11 min goal

Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti
UCL

Spalletti reacts after Osimhen's penalty miss, Zielinski, Anguissa goals over Liverpool