RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Guardiola says Klopp has made him a better manager

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

Pep Guardiola (right)said his meetings with Jurgen Klopp (left)have made him a better manager

Pep Guardiola (right)said his meetings with Jurgen Klopp (left)have made him a better manager Creator: Christof STACHE
Pep Guardiola (right)said his meetings with Jurgen Klopp (left)have made him a better manager Creator: Christof STACHE

Pep Guardiola on Friday credited Jurgen Klopp with making him a better manager before this weekend's top-of-the-table Premier League clash between Liverpool and Manchester City at Anfield.

Recommended articles

The two head coaches have won the last four Premier League trophies, with City claiming three, and a fierce rivalry has developed between the clubs.

Manchester City fended off Liverpool's 2018/19 title challenge despite the Reds amassing 97 points -- a title-winning total in all but one previous Premier League season.

Guardiola and Klopp were also dugout rivals in Germany's Bundesliga between 2013 and 2015 as the Spaniard's Bayern Munich dominated at the expense of Klopp's Borussia Dortmund.

The rivalry is set to continue on Sunday as table-topping Liverpool host second-placed City, who are only one point behind.

"His (Klopp's) teams helped me to become a better manager. He put me at another level, to think about it and to prove myself to be a better manager, to try to beat them," Guardiola said.

"That is the reason why I am still in this business. Some managers -- and Jurgen is one of them -- challenge you to make a step forward."

Klopp's Liverpool have been tough to beat at Anfield, with the Reds going 68 league games without defeat at home between April 2017 and January 2021.

Manchester City's 4-1 win at Anfield last season was their first victory on Liverpool turf in 18 years and has been attributed to the game being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But Guardiola insisted his team was relishing a vibrant Anfield and that any hostile atmosphere would not prevent his team from playing their game.

"I am very pleased Anfield is full again. We can enjoy a fantastic atmosphere and hopefully we can handle it," he added.

"I am sure the players enjoy (more) to play with fans in Anfield than without. Everything is more alive, more difficult."

Left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan will be missing from Guardiola's squad on Sunday and will not be available until after October's international break.

Authors:

Pulse News Agency International by AFP

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Akothee threatens never to set foot in Kempinski after hosting 1st anniversary of her foundation

Wanjigi in court over 5 trousers, 2 jackets worth Sh1.3 million from luxury fashion shop

Wanjigi in court over 5 trousers, 2 jackets worth Sh1.3 million from luxury fashion shop

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Vera Sidika to slay in delivery room with Sh1m, Alikiba beats Diamond clocks 1M views in 12hrs & other stories

#PulseUhondoMtaani: Vera Sidika to slay in delivery room with Sh1m, Alikiba beats Diamond clocks 1M views in 12hrs & other stories

She is my all-time crush- Maina Kageni speaks on Marrying Sanaipei Tande

She is my all-time crush- Maina Kageni speaks on Marrying Sanaipei Tande

Singer Betty Bayo finally unveils the face of her new Man after 2 years [Photos]

Singer Betty Bayo finally unveils the face of her new Man after 2 years [Photos]

Governor Mutua to hold exclusive joint Birthday Party with Rayvanny on Sunday

Governor Mutua to hold exclusive joint Birthday Party with Rayvanny on Sunday

Lillian Nganga confesses love for Bae Juliani, Victoria Rubadiri joins BBC London & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Lillian Nganga confesses love for Bae Juliani, Victoria Rubadiri joins BBC London & other stories on #PulseUhondoMtaani

Vera Sidika eats a humble pie as she reaches out to Akuku Danger for Peace

Vera Sidika eats a humble pie as she reaches out to Akuku Danger for Peace

This is what Ksh 3M looks like- Eric Omondi fires back at Ezekiel Mutua

This is what Ksh 3M looks like- Eric Omondi fires back at Ezekiel Mutua

Trending

Arteta eyes more 'special' days after Arsenal sweep past Tottenham

Bukayo Saka (centre)scored Arsenal's third goal against Tottenham Creator: Ben STANSALL

Fernandes misses penalty as Villa deny Man United top spot

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer consoles Bruno Fernandes after he missed a penalty in United's 1-0 defeat by Aston Villa Creator: Paul ELLIS

Fati returns in Messi shirt to help Barcelona ease pressure on Koeman

Ansu Fati scored on his return against Levante on Sunday after 10 months out through injury Creator: LLUIS GENE

Arteta says Premier League is 'different planet now' as Arsenal, Spurs struggle

Arsenal's Spanish manager Mikel Arteta Creator: JUSTIN TALLIS