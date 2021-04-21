Guerreiro keeps Dortmund in Champions League hunt

Dortmund have four games left to bridge the gap to the Champions League spots, but can boost their chances with a win at third-placed Wolfsburg on Saturday.

"We created a lot of opportunities but didn't take advantage of them," Dortmund goalkeeper Marwin Hitz told Sky.

"The second goal came at the right time - better late than never."

Hitz says Saturday's match at Wolfsburg is "very, very important, if we can follow up" with an away win.

Dortmund took the lead in the first half at Signal Iduna Park when captain Marco Reus tapped home after Erling Braut Haaland's penalty was saved.

Reus won the penalty when he went down in the area, but replays showed there was barely any contact from Union goalkeeper Andreas Luthe.

Union, who are pushing for a first appearance in Europe, made a bright start when Marcus Ingvartsen hit the crossbar after just 12 seconds.

The visitors again rattled the woodwork when Hitz pushed a free-kick by Germany striker Max Kruse onto the post on 67 minutes.

England winger Jadon Sancho came on with 30 minutes left to make his 100th Bundesliga appearance having been sidelined since February by a leg injury.

Dortmund rode their luck before Guerreiro finished off a flowing move two minutes into added time as Haaland combined with Julian Brandt for the goal.

Wolfsburg regained third from Eintracht Frankfurt with a 3-1 win at VfB Stuttgart as their Dutch striker Wout Weghorst netted his 20th league goal this season.

At the other end of the table, Mainz are now five points from the relegation places after their 1-0 win at Werder Bremen thanks to Adam Szalai's early strike.

Mainz are home on Saturday to Bayern Munich, who need a win to be confirmed Bundesliga champions for the ninth straight season.

Borussia Moenchengldabch's hopes of a top four finish to qualify for the Champions League were dented by conceding three second-half goals in a 3-2 defeat at mid-table Hoffenheim.

Gladbach were cruising with a 2-0 half-time lead after goals by Alassane Plea and Valentino Lazaro only for the hosts to roar back.

Croatia striker Andrej Kramaric fired home either side of a Ihlas Bebou goal in a devastating 18-minute spell.