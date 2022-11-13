Guillermo Ochoa is among the best goalkeepers in the world despite not playing in Europe's elite clubs like Barcelona and Liverpool throughout his career.
Guillermo Ochoa- 'The World Cup man'
Guillermo Ochoa has been Mexico's number-one goalkeeper for several years and this year's World Cup in Qatar could be his last with the keeper dubbed to start in the goal post.
Recommended articles
Ochoa has been named in Mexico's World Cup squad that will play in Qatar and there are no doubts that he will be a starter ahead of other goalkeepers.
Ochoa is usually at his peak when it comes to major tournaments no wonder he is always in the lineups and he has 130 caps for Mexico.
The legendary goalkeeper is 37 years old and he currently plays for Club América where he started his professional career back in 2004 where he proceeded to make 239 appearances in a span of 7 years.
Ochoa has been Mexico's hero in the past years as he always makes unimaginable saves when in the goalpost hence the name Memo
Guillermo Ochoa was nominated for the prestigious FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2017 and this shows how superb he is when on the pitch. He was also voted for as the man of the match in 2014 when he helped Mexico settle for a draw against Brazil in Brazil in the World Cup.
Ochoa was once linked with a move to Manchester United and it is unlikely that the move will ever happen since age is catching up with him real quickly.
Since he shines in major tournaments, will he do the same in Qatar in a bid to help Mexico clinch the golden trophy?
More from category
-
Endrick’s Palmeiras crowned Brazilian champions 2022, Juventude and 3 others relegated.
-
Guillermo Ochoa- 'The World Cup man'
-
Serie A: Lookman’s goal not enough as Atalanta lose to Inter