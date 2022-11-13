Guillermo Ochoa- 'The World Cup man'

Ochoa has been named in Mexico's World Cup squad that will play in Qatar and there are no doubts that he will be a starter ahead of other goalkeepers.

Ochoa is usually at his peak when it comes to major tournaments no wonder he is always in the lineups and he has 130 caps for Mexico.

The legendary goalkeeper is 37 years old and he currently plays for Club América where he started his professional career back in 2004 where he proceeded to make 239 appearances in a span of 7 years.

Ochoa has been Mexico's hero in the past years as he always makes unimaginable saves when in the goalpost hence the name Memo

Guillermo Ochoa was nominated for the prestigious FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2017 and this shows how superb he is when on the pitch. He was also voted for as the man of the match in 2014 when he helped Mexico settle for a draw against Brazil in Brazil in the World Cup.

Ochoa was once linked with a move to Manchester United and it is unlikely that the move will ever happen since age is catching up with him real quickly.