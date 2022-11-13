QATAR 2022

Guillermo Ochoa- 'The World Cup man'

Fabian Simiyu
Guillermo Ochoa has been Mexico's number-one goalkeeper for several years and this year's World Cup in Qatar could be his last with the keeper dubbed to start in the goal post.

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico
Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico

Guillermo Ochoa is among the best goalkeepers in the world despite not playing in Europe's elite clubs like Barcelona and Liverpool throughout his career.

Ochoa has been named in Mexico's World Cup squad that will play in Qatar and there are no doubts that he will be a starter ahead of other goalkeepers.

Ochoa is usually at his peak when it comes to major tournaments no wonder he is always in the lineups and he has 130 caps for Mexico.

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico during the friendly match of preparation prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup on November 10, 2022.
Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico during the friendly match of preparation prior to the start of the FIFA World Cup on November 10, 2022. AFP

The legendary goalkeeper is 37 years old and he currently plays for Club América where he started his professional career back in 2004 where he proceeded to make 239 appearances in a span of 7 years.

Ochoa has been Mexico's hero in the past years as he always makes unimaginable saves when in the goalpost hence the name Memo

Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico looks on during the friendly match between Mexico and Iraq on November 10, 2022.
Guillermo Ochoa of Mexico looks on during the friendly match between Mexico and Iraq on November 10, 2022. AFP

Guillermo Ochoa was nominated for the prestigious FIFA Ballon d'Or in 2017 and this shows how superb he is when on the pitch. He was also voted for as the man of the match in 2014 when he helped Mexico settle for a draw against Brazil in Brazil in the World Cup.

Ochoa was once linked with a move to Manchester United and it is unlikely that the move will ever happen since age is catching up with him real quickly.

Since he shines in major tournaments, will he do the same in Qatar in a bid to help Mexico clinch the golden trophy?

  • Palmeiras wins the 2022 Brasileiro Serie A

    Endrick’s Palmeiras crowned Brazilian champions 2022, Juventude and 3 others relegated.

