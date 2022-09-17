PREMIER LEAGUE

Haaland strikes again as Manchester City continue winning ways, thrash Wolves 3-0

Jidechi Chidiezie
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Haaland has now recorded 11 goals in his first seven league games, the first player in the Premier League history to score in each of his first four away games.

Erling Haaland celebrates with fellow Man City goalscorers Jack Grealish and Phil Foden
Erling Haaland celebrates with fellow Man City goalscorers Jack Grealish and Phil Foden

Manchester City have gone top of the Premier League table after running riot at Molineux as they convincingly saw off Bruno Lage’s Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Recommended articles

Haaland scored his 11th of the campaign, making him the first player in the Premier League history to score in each of his first four away games.

Pep Guardiola’s side have now extended their unbeaten Premier League away run to 22 games – the outright fourth-longest in top-flight history.

Wolves would have hoped for a better start, but the visitors took the lead inside the first minute as Phil Foden flicked a ball into Kevin De Bruyne’s path, before a trademark whipped cross from the Belgian found a well-positioned Jack Grealish for a tap-in.

City built on their electric start and doubled their lead soon after, when Bernardo Silva picked out Erling Haaland, who drove at Max Kilman and struck low beyond the reach of Wolves goalkeeper for a record-breaking fourth successive appearance on the scoresheet in PL away games.

The writing was already on the wall for the hosts, who would have to double their season tally of three league goals if they were to stage an implausible turnaround.

Kevin de Bruyne recorded two assists in the game meaning that no player in the Premier League has more assists this season than him, nor more goals than his teammate Erling Haaland
Kevin de Bruyne recorded two assists in the game meaning that no player in the Premier League has more assists this season than him, nor more goals than his teammate Erling Haaland Getty Images

But if they weren’t already, those dubious hopes were dashed when Nathan Collins received his marching orders for an ill-judged high challenge on Grealish, leaving Wolves with a mountain to climb in the second half.

Starved of clear-cut chances in the first period, 10-man Wolves began to build some momentum after the break, but Goncalo Guedes spurned a promising opening when he failed to make solid contact with a squared ball from Rayan Aït-Nouri.

A lull in attacking intensity from the visitors was never likely to persist, and so it proved when De Bruyne bagged another assist, this time teeing up Foden to sweep home from close range.

Victory in the early kick-off sees Pep Guardiola’s side provisionally take top spot in the PL table. As for Wolves, a three-match suspension for Collins adds to the disappointment of defeat and leaves them floundering just above the relegation zone.

Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie Jidechi Chidiezie is a reporter at Pulse. Aside from covering world football, Jidechi is an experienced broadcast and digital media expert who loves to spend his time telling Nigeria-centric stories, most times, in text.

More from category

  • Erling Haaland celebrates with fellow Man City goalscorers Jack Grealish and Phil Foden

    Haaland strikes again as Manchester City continue winning ways, thrash Wolves 3-0

  • The first El Derbi de Madrid takes place this Sunday.

    Unpacking the El Derbi de Madrid - the biggest game in LaLiga this weekend

  • Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal

    'I will not stop dancing' - Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal ahead of Madrid derby

Recommended articles

Haaland strikes again as Manchester City continue winning ways, thrash Wolves 3-0

Haaland strikes again as Manchester City continue winning ways, thrash Wolves 3-0

Unpacking the El Derbi de Madrid - the biggest game in LaLiga this weekend

Unpacking the El Derbi de Madrid - the biggest game in LaLiga this weekend

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

Watch: Messi missing as Mbappe, Neymar and Hakimi spotted at Wizkid's Paris concert

'I will not stop dancing' - Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal ahead of Madrid derby

'I will not stop dancing' - Vinicius Junior tackles racism on dancing after goal ahead of Madrid derby

Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

Rio Ferdinand reveals the real reason Carlos Tevez dumped Manchester United to join rivals City

Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

Trending

Kenyan footballers (L-R): Jonah Ayunga, Victor Wanyama and Divock Origi
EPL

6 Kenyan footballers who have made it to the English Premier League

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

Gavi receives phone number from a strange lady at Barcelona contract renewal

FUT 23 Companion App (All you need to know)

FIFA 23: FUT Companion App for Web, Android and iOS (All you need to know)

Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby
LA LIGA

Neymar, Pele back Vinicius to dance in Madrid derby

Patrice Evra

'I wish I played for Senegal instead of France' - Patrice Evra

Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August
PREMIER LEAGUE

'9 goals in 5 games' - Erling Haaland beats Gabriel Jesus to win Player of the Month for August

EPL

Greenwood in U21 squad list, 2 hard consequences he faces if found guilty in rape case

Old Trafford
MAN-U

How much do you know about your favourite Premier League club?