Haaland to tell Dortmund of plans by late February - reports

The 21-year-old was named Norway's footballer of the year for the second time in succession on Wednesday.

Speculation is rife that Haaland will leave Dortmund once the current season finishes, with Europe's top clubs lining up to secure the services of a player who has scored 76 goals in as many matches since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January 2020.

The Bild daily reported Haaland and his agent will sit down with Dortmund officials "in the coming weeks" with a decision expected "by the end of February".

Haaland is under contract until 2024, but a release clause in his contract -- reportedly for around 80 million euros ($90 million) -- became active at the start of 2022.

Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are all reportedly chasing him.

Dortmund has ruled out selling Haaland in the current transfer window, with Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke telling Der Spiegel magazine: "Who would give away one of the best strikers in Europe during the winter break if he didn't have to?"

The club is optimistic they can keep their prize forward.