ADVERTISEMENT
HAKIM

From grass to grace- The humbling story of Hakim Ziyech

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Hakim Ziyech was raised on benefits by a single parent

Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]

Hakim Ziyech is the true definition of persistence is key when you want to achieve in life. The football star plays for the Moroccan national team and Chelsea.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Ziyech was born on March 19, 1993, in Dronten, Netherlands. His dad was from the Netherlands although he died when the Chelsea star was barely 11 years old.

Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

READ:Chelsea's Ziyech to lead Morocco to the World Cup after making U-turn on retirement

His mother is Moroccan no wonder Ziyech plays for the Morocco national team. His upbringing was tough after the death of his father in 2003.

Ziyech used to stay away from school most of the time without any explanation. It is said that the demise of his father changed his life in very many aspects.

Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech during FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2022.
Chelsea's Hakim Ziyech during FA Cup Final between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium on May 14, 2022. AFP

The Moroccan international discovered that he could play football at a very young age but his dream was about to be shattered after his dad's death as he started drinking and smoking due to stress.

As a young man who had lost hope in life felt like a lost kid in the wilderness before former footballer Aziz Doukifar came around and rescued him from drugs and all the illegal stuff that he was into.

Ziyech joined SC Heerenveen in 2008 but he had not cleared his mind yet on what he wanted to achieve in life. He was a troublesome kid.

Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya

Those around him especially grown-ups knew that he was a talented boy hence they needed to figure out how to get the maximum out of him. All these happened after he had quit school at the age of 16.

Aziz Doukifar helped the young Ziyech to navigate through the SC Heerenveen before he joined FC Twente in 2014 on a three-year contract. It was a great breakthrough in his career.

Ziyech didn't last for long at Twente and Ajax came knocking at his doorstep. It was something that he had been waiting for and definitely the reason why he was playing beautiful football.

akim Ziyech of Chelsea on October 1, 2022.
akim Ziyech of Chelsea on October 1, 2022. AFP

His major breakthrough in his career came when Ajax faced Chelsea in the Champions League and he played a starring role in the 4-4 draw against The Blues.

Chelsea snatched him from Ajax after noticing that he is a team player where he is to date. Ziyech is however on the verge of quitting Chelsea for lack of playing time.

Hakim Ziyech impressed in Qatar with the Moroccan national team after helping his country to get to the coveted semi-finals of the tournament.

Hakim Ziyech on December 17, 2022.
Hakim Ziyech on December 17, 2022. AFP

It has also been reported that he donated all of his World Cup earnings to help the less fortunate during these difficult moments that the whole world is going through.

Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]
Hakim Ziyech [Instagram] Pulse Live Kenya
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

More from category

  • Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford in action during the Premier League match at Vitality Stadium on November 12, 2022.

    What Lampard has said about Jordan Pickford

  • Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]

    From grass to grace- The humbling story of Hakim Ziyech

  • Kalvin Philips of Manchester City on September 6, 2022.

    Pep Guardiola reveals reason for dropping Philips in Carabao match

Recommended articles

What Lampard has said about Jordan Pickford

What Lampard has said about Jordan Pickford

From grass to grace- The humbling story of Hakim Ziyech

From grass to grace- The humbling story of Hakim Ziyech

Pep Guardiola reveals reason for dropping Philips in Carabao match

Pep Guardiola reveals reason for dropping Philips in Carabao match

Football transfer rumours that you ought to know

Football transfer rumours that you ought to know

Find out why the French FA has filed a complaint against Emiliano Martinez

Find out why the French FA has filed a complaint against Emiliano Martinez

Zaidu Sanusi close to his return

Zaidu Sanusi close to his return

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Sevilla’s Sampaoli eyes Fofana and Dieng

Sevilla’s Sampaoli eyes Fofana and Dieng

LaLiga Preview: Spanish league returns with derbies and regional rivalries to entertain fans

LaLiga Preview: Spanish league returns with derbies and regional rivalries to entertain fans

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Blaise Matuidi and N’golo Kante formed part of a formidable midfield that won France the 2018 World Cup (ZUMA Press)

World Cup winner says goodbye to football

Andre Onana during the World Cup match between Switzerland vs Cameroon, in Doha, Qatar, on November 24, 2022.

Qatar 2022 Fallout: Andre Onana retires from international duty with Cameroon

Karim Benzema could be back for Real Madrid.

LaLiga Preview: Spanish league returns with derbies and regional rivalries to entertain fans

Sampaoli is hoping that Fofana and Dieng can help him rescue Sevilla’s season

Sevilla’s Sampaoli eyes Fofana and Dieng

Zaidu Sanusi do Porto, during the match between Porto and Atletico de Madrid, for the 6th round of Group B of the UEFA Champions League 2022/2023 at Estadio do Dragao, this Tuesday, 01. 30761 (Daniel Castro / SPP)

Zaidu Sanusi close to his return

Mikel Arteta wants Arsenal to make moves in the transfer market

PREMIER LEAGUE: Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal to be active in transfer window

Hakim Ziyech [Instagram]
HAKIM

From grass to grace- The humbling story of Hakim Ziyech

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on December 22, 2022.
EFL

Klopp angry due to absence of VAR IN Liverpool vs City clash