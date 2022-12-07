WHAT'S BUZZIN

Government outlines key steps towards restoring football in Kenya

Fabian Simiyu
The government of Kenya has hinted at reviving Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets in the coming months

Harambee Stars players during a photo session on November 15, 2021.
The government of Kenya has given sporting personalities a sigh of relief, especially footballers, after announcing plans to revive football in the country.

This information has come out a few months after FIFA lifted the suspension it had imposed on Kenya due to political interference which led to the disbandment of the Kenya Football Federation board.

The government is ready to invest towards rebuilding the Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets in its first step towards reviving the ailing sport in the country.

Harambee stars Richard Odada dribbles past Rwanda Hakizimana Mahadjir on November 15, 2021.
Both sides have suffered in the past due to corruption despite trying their level best to represent Kenya in various top-notch tournaments.

Poor facilitation especially during match days has seen both teams suffer defeats to their opponents due to a lack of proper training facilities, transportation and accommodation.

The government wants to do away with all of this and all eyes will be on Sports CS Ababu Namwamba to see whether all these will happen.

Harambee Starlets players on October 19, 2021.
Kenya through its sports officials wants to bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a matter which is still in discussion.

Harambee stars Timothy Ouma (right) tussle with Rwanda Hakizimana Mahadjir on November 15, 2021.
For the bid to go through, Kenya will need to upgrade various stadiums in the country and build new ones also to meet FIFA's qualities for hosting a tournament.

If all goes well, the government of Kenya wants Harambee Stars to take part in the FIFA World Cup tournament come the year 2030.

