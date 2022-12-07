Government outlines key steps towards restoring football in Kenya

This information has come out a few months after FIFA lifted the suspension it had imposed on Kenya due to political interference which led to the disbandment of the Kenya Football Federation board.

Rebuilding the Harambee Stars and Starlets

The government is ready to invest towards rebuilding the Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets in its first step towards reviving the ailing sport in the country.

Both sides have suffered in the past due to corruption despite trying their level best to represent Kenya in various top-notch tournaments.

Poor facilitation especially during match days has seen both teams suffer defeats to their opponents due to a lack of proper training facilities, transportation and accommodation.

The government wants to do away with all of this and all eyes will be on Sports CS Ababu Namwamba to see whether all these will happen.

Building infrastructure

Kenya through its sports officials wants to bid to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), a matter which is still in discussion.

For the bid to go through, Kenya will need to upgrade various stadiums in the country and build new ones also to meet FIFA's qualities for hosting a tournament.