Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and other top trending football stories today

Reece James, Brendan Rodgers and Harry Kane are among the top trending names in sports news today.

From left: Reece James, Brendan Rodgers and Harry Kane
A lot is happening in the sports world and the following are the stories making headlines in football today.

Reece James is expecting good news when he undergoes a definitive scan on a knee injury that has threatened his World Cup dream on Thursday.

Reece James of Chelsea FC in action during the UEFA Champions League 2022/23 Group Stage - Group E football match between AC Milan and Chelsea FC at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium on October 11, 2022.
James picked up the knee injury on October 11, 2022, when Chelsea clashed with AC Milan at San Siro in their second leg of Group E in the Champions League.

Leicester have banned a number of birthday message announcements amid calls for manager Brendan Rodgers to be sacked.

Brendan Rodgers reacts on the touchline during the Premier League match at Vitality Stadium, Bournemouth on October 8, 2022.
Leicester fans want an immediate change in the managerial position after collecting 4 points in 9 matches under Rodgers in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Harry Kane could exit Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich at the end of the 2022/23 campaign as the German-based club is ready to splash £88m (Sh11bn) on the English forward.

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur applauds the fans at the final whistle Tottenham Hotspur v Eintracht Frankfurt on October 12, 2022.
If the deal goes through, Kane would be among the top earners at Bayern together with Sadio Mane who earns a staggering £350k (sh46m) per week.

Chelsea are targeting Norwich's Stuart Webber as their next sporting director.

Christian Pulisic is apparently "happy" at Chelsea despite not being a regular starter with the American midfielder starting twice for the London-based club.

Christian Pulisic of Chelsea FC during the UEFA Champions League match at Giuseppe Meazza, Milan on October 11, 2022.
Chelsea are reportedly weighing up on terminating Denis Zakaria's contract two months after arriving from Juventus on loan.

Newcastle United officials are prepared to meet with the club's supporters to discuss renaming St James' Park.

