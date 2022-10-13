Harry Kane to Bayern Munich and other top trending football stories today

Reece James

Reece James is expecting good news when he undergoes a definitive scan on a knee injury that has threatened his World Cup dream on Thursday.

AFP

James picked up the knee injury on October 11, 2022, when Chelsea clashed with AC Milan at San Siro in their second leg of Group E in the Champions League.

Brendan Rodgers

Leicester have banned a number of birthday message announcements amid calls for manager Brendan Rodgers to be sacked.

AFP

Leicester fans want an immediate change in the managerial position after collecting 4 points in 9 matches under Rodgers in the 2022/23 Premier League campaign.

Harry Kane

Harry Kane could exit Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich at the end of the 2022/23 campaign as the German-based club is ready to splash £88m (Sh11bn) on the English forward.

AFP

If the deal goes through, Kane would be among the top earners at Bayern together with Sadio Mane who earns a staggering £350k (sh46m) per week.

More developing football news

Chelsea are targeting Norwich's Stuart Webber as their next sporting director.

Christian Pulisic is apparently "happy" at Chelsea despite not being a regular starter with the American midfielder starting twice for the London-based club.

AFP

Chelsea are reportedly weighing up on terminating Denis Zakaria's contract two months after arriving from Juventus on loan.