Harry Kane to wear OneLove captain's armband in Qatar World Cup even if FIFA prohibits it

Fabian Simiyu
The Football Association announced its intentions to wear the armband in September 2022 as part of an anti-discrimination initiative and in support of the LGBTQ+ community. FIFA is yet to sanction use, though permission has been requested

Harry Kane will wear a OneLove armband at the World Cup in Qatar, even if it is prohibited by FIFA.

The FA announced on September 2022, that England would wear a rainbow captain's armband during the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup tournament as part of an anti-discrimination initiative, and in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The FA is determined to defy all odds to make the England captain wear the armband even if it risks FIFA fines. Captains from nine European countries are also planning on wearing the armbands at the World Cup.

The nine countries include Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Wales and the Netherlands.

Permission is required from FIFA before wearing the armbands. The UEFA Working Group in Qatar asked FIFA for permission three weeks ago and a response is yet to be communicated.

A delegation from the group has been tasked with the establishment of a welfare centre in Doha for migrant workers as well as discussing how migrant workers and their families will be compensated.

The delegates will also have a meeting in Zurich as they intend to ask FIFA for their verdict in regard to the captains' armbands on October 12, 2022.

