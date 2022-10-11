Harry Kane to wear OneLove captain's armband in Qatar World Cup even if FIFA prohibits it

The FA announced on September 2022, that England would wear a rainbow captain's armband during the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup tournament as part of an anti-discrimination initiative, and in support of the LGBTQ+ community.

The FA is determined to defy all odds to make the England captain wear the armband even if it risks FIFA fines. Captains from nine European countries are also planning on wearing the armbands at the World Cup.

The nine countries include Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland, Wales and the Netherlands.

Permission is required from FIFA before wearing the armbands. The UEFA Working Group in Qatar asked FIFA for permission three weeks ago and a response is yet to be communicated.

A delegation from the group has been tasked with the establishment of a welfare centre in Doha for migrant workers as well as discussing how migrant workers and their families will be compensated.