Bad news for England? Harry Kane to undergo an ankle scan

Harry Kane of England will be assessed today November 23, 2022, by England's medical staff after the talisman picked up an injury when England faced Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Iran.
England and Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane is set to undergo an ankle scan after an early substitution against Iran
The forward was substituted 15 minutes to full-time as Callum Wilson replaced him during their opener for the 2022 World Cup.
The striker was seen with a strap on his right ankle after the match hence raising queries if he was going to play against the United States of America on November 25, 2022.
Harry Kane assisted during their first match in Qatar when he connected from Jude Bellingham's run and crossed the ball to Raheem Sterling to score England's third goal.
England was under pressure to register a win over Iran considering they had been knocked out of the UEFA Nations League to the relegation zone less than two months ago.
Gareth Southgate is the current England manager and he needs to win this year's World to keep his job especially now that his country was relegated from the UEFA Nations League.
He needs Harry Kane if he is to do so since he is one of his 'missiles'. Kane usually scores when needed and his ankle issue should worry Southgate.
The medical report will be out by today evening and that is when Kane will get to know his fate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.
