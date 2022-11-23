INJURY UPDATE

Bad news for England? Harry Kane to undergo an ankle scan

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

England and Tottenham Hotspur forward Harry Kane is set to undergo an ankle scan after an early substitution against Iran

England forward Harry Kane against Iran on November 21, 2022.
England forward Harry Kane against Iran on November 21, 2022.

Harry Kane of England will be assessed today November 23, 2022, by England's medical staff after the talisman picked up an injury when England faced Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Iran.

Recommended articles

The forward was substituted 15 minutes to full-time as Callum Wilson replaced him during their opener for the 2022 World Cup.

The striker was seen with a strap on his right ankle after the match hence raising queries if he was going to play against the United States of America on November 25, 2022.

Harry Kane of England on November 21, 2022.
Harry Kane of England on November 21, 2022. AFP

READ: Saka shines, Maguire makes assist, Bellingham sets record as England thrash Iran

Harry Kane assisted during their first match in Qatar when he connected from Jude Bellingham's run and crossed the ball to Raheem Sterling to score England's third goal.

England was under pressure to register a win over Iran considering they had been knocked out of the UEFA Nations League to the relegation zone less than two months ago.

Gareth Southgate is the current England manager and he needs to win this year's World to keep his job especially now that his country was relegated from the UEFA Nations League.

England's forward Harry Kane in Doha at the Khalifa International Stadium Qatar on November 21, 2022.
England's forward Harry Kane in Doha at the Khalifa International Stadium Qatar on November 21, 2022. AFP

He needs Harry Kane if he is to do so since he is one of his 'missiles'. Kane usually scores when needed and his ankle issue should worry Southgate.

The medical report will be out by today evening and that is when Kane will get to know his fate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Live Blog (2)

    Qatar 2022 Live: Morocco vs Croatia

  • Day three at the Qatar 2022 World Cup was one for the history books

    Qatar 2022: A round up of day three of the 2022 Qatar World Cup which saw an incredible upset, and possibly the most boring match in World Cup history.

  • General View of the Stretford End inside Old Trafford stadium during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Old Trafford on January 3, 2022.

    Up for grabs! Glazers opting to sell Manchester United

Recommended articles

Qatar 2022 Live: Morocco vs Croatia

Qatar 2022 Live: Morocco vs Croatia

Up for grabs! Glazers opting to sell Manchester United

Up for grabs! Glazers opting to sell Manchester United

Rio Ferdinand slams Erik ten Hag and other top-rated football stories today

Rio Ferdinand slams Erik ten Hag and other top-rated football stories today

Bad news for England? Harry Kane to undergo an ankle scan

Bad news for England? Harry Kane to undergo an ankle scan

'Always with you GOAT'- Reactions following Ronaldo's contract termination

'Always with you GOAT'- Reactions following Ronaldo's contract termination

Qatar 2022: A round up of day three of the 2022 Qatar World Cup which saw an incredible upset, and possibly the most boring match in World Cup history.

Qatar 2022: A round up of day three of the 2022 Qatar World Cup which saw an incredible upset, and possibly the most boring match in World Cup history.

Mbappe help Giroud equal Henry's record as France 'murder' Australia

Mbappe help Giroud equal Henry's record as France 'murder' Australia

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Qatar v Senegal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Qatar v Senegal

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Portugal v Ghana

Qatar 2022: Betting tips for Portugal v Ghana

Trending

14 minutes added time in a world cup game

Qatar 2022: Why there is so much added time in Qatar 2022

Qatar 2022: Pulse Sports Matchday 3 Liveblog

Qatar 2022: Day 3 Live - Mexico vs Poland, France vs Australia

Puma and Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' collection will be officially launched in 2023.

Puma officially confirm 2023 as launch for Davido's 'We Rise By Lifting Others' Collection

WWE Raw Results and Recap

WWE Raw Results, Recap: Omos victorious on return as Seth Rollins set to defend title in triple threat match at Survivor Series

Spain vs Costa Rica World Cup preview
Qatar 2022

Spain vs Costa Rica: World Cup 2022 Prediction, Kick-off time, team news and H2H

Morocco v Croatia
QATAR2022

Could Morocco shock Croatia in Group F opener?

Giroud, Mbappe, Rabiot score as France defeat Australia 4-1
QATAR 2022

Mbappe help Giroud equal Henry's record as France 'murder' Australia

FIFA World Cup 2022 All results, fixtures, scores, live standings, goalscorers

FIFA World Cup 2022: All results, fixtures, scores, live standings