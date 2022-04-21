Harry Maguire calls police after receiving 'Shocking' Bomb threat

David Ben
Cheshire have confirmed that United skipper Harry Maguire indeed made a distress after receiving a bomb threat via email following the Red devils 4-0 humiliation at Anfield.

Cheshire police with sniffer dogs were sent to the England star's mansion where he lives with his fiancee Fern Hawkins and their two daughters on Wednesday, April 20 but searches are reportedly still ongoing.

The Sun reports that Maguire had received the shocking threat via email - which claimed that a bomb would be planted in the defender's home.

'In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home.

'He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter. The safety of his family and those around him is obviously Harry's number one priority.

'He will continue to prepare for this weekend's fixture as normal and we will not be commenting in any further detail at this time.' a spokesperson for Maguire said.

The incident was said to have occurred two days after Manchester United 4-0 defeat at Liverpool in the Premier League on Tuesday April, 29.

Maguire and his family are said to be extremely shocked and shaken by the latest threat.

Cheshire Police had also released a statement saying: 'On Wednesday 20 April Cheshire Police were called to reports of a bomb threat at an address in the Wilmslow area.

'No evacuations took place, but as a precautionary measure a police explosives dog has attended the address this afternoon, Thursday 21 April, to conduct a search of the gardens and surrounding area.'

The Red Devils are suffering through a spell of poor form, with just one win in their last five games coming against rock-bottom Norwich, and are have slipped to sixth in the Premier League.

However, United may have found a silver lining in their 'dark cloud' following news of Erik Ten Hag's appointment as the Red devils new manager.

The 52-year-old Dutchman is set to take charge from next season up until 2025 as he looks set to rebuild the once feared giants of England.

