Manchester United fans slam Harry Maguire after his latest utterances

Harry Maguire moved from Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019 with a record fee of €87.00m at the time.

pulse senegal

Maguire's stats at United looked promising after recording a couple of clean sheets and displaying solid performances at the back together with Victor Lindelof.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the Man United coach when Maguire signed for the club and he promoted him to be the squad captain almost immediately after being confirmed as a new Manchester United player.

Things started going south for Maguire in his first season at United when he started to commit silly and common mistakes in United's matches which cost the club crucial points.

Pulse

Ole continued to field Maguire in nearly all of the United's matches despite the United fans raising queries as to how the manager selects the first 11.

After the departure of Ole, United fans had hoped Maguire was going to be dropped but things never changed, the same old story continued under Ralf Rangnick.

AFP

Ralf was at the club for a short while before before the appointment of Erik Ten Hag as the permanent coach after months of negotiations.

Ten Hag landed at the club with his own philosophies and you could tell that he was destined for greatness. He fielded Maguire in United's first three games of the 2022/23 campaign before dropping him after displaying a poor performance leading to United losing 9 important points.

Lisandro Martinez who was signed recently by United has been a starter ahead of Maguire together with Raphael Varane who have proved to be a formidable duo.

AFP

After being sidelined by Ten Hag, Maguire has thrown his teammates and staff under the bus by stating that they are the ones to be blamed for his poor performances.

He also singled out David de Gea for lack of proper communication at the club hence United conceding many goals.

United fans have not taken his statement lightly as some of them have taken over the internet to troll him by displaying his statistics. Others have compared him to Martinez and Varane stating that he should emulate the duo.

Others want the club to strip off the captaincy from him as they think that he is not the suitable person to represent his fellow teammates.