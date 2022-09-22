TRENDING

Manchester United fans slam Harry Maguire after his latest utterances

Fabian Simiyu
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  Sports  >  Football

Harry Maguire is having it rough after sources close to his camp claimed that Manchester united players and staff are to be blamed for the drop in his performances at the club.

Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire
Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire

Ever since he joined Manchester United from Leicester City, Harry Maguire has been facing a lot of criticism from the United fans after his deteriorated yet he was acquired expensively.

Recommended articles

Harry Maguire moved from Leicester City to Manchester United in 2019 with a record fee of €87.00m at the time.

Manchester United captain and defender, Harry Maguire
Manchester United captain and defender, Harry Maguire pulse senegal

Maguire's stats at United looked promising after recording a couple of clean sheets and displaying solid performances at the back together with Victor Lindelof.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was the Man United coach when Maguire signed for the club and he promoted him to be the squad captain almost immediately after being confirmed as a new Manchester United player.

Things started going south for Maguire in his first season at United when he started to commit silly and common mistakes in United's matches which cost the club crucial points.

Harry Maguire
Harry Maguire Pulse

READ: How much do you know about your favourite Premier League club?

Ole continued to field Maguire in nearly all of the United's matches despite the United fans raising queries as to how the manager selects the first 11.

After the departure of Ole, United fans had hoped Maguire was going to be dropped but things never changed, the same old story continued under Ralf Rangnick.

Former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Former Manchester United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer AFP

Ralf was at the club for a short while before before the appointment of Erik Ten Hag as the permanent coach after months of negotiations.

Ten Hag landed at the club with his own philosophies and you could tell that he was destined for greatness. He fielded Maguire in United's first three games of the 2022/23 campaign before dropping him after displaying a poor performance leading to United losing 9 important points.

Lisandro Martinez who was signed recently by United has been a starter ahead of Maguire together with Raphael Varane who have proved to be a formidable duo.

Manchester United defender, Lisandro Martinez
Manchester United defender, Lisandro Martinez AFP

After being sidelined by Ten Hag, Maguire has thrown his teammates and staff under the bus by stating that they are the ones to be blamed for his poor performances.

He also singled out David de Gea for lack of proper communication at the club hence United conceding many goals.

United fans have not taken his statement lightly as some of them have taken over the internet to troll him by displaying his statistics. Others have compared him to Martinez and Varane stating that he should emulate the duo.

Others want the club to strip off the captaincy from him as they think that he is not the suitable person to represent his fellow teammates.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

More from category

  • Premier League manager of the month for September nominees

    Man United boss EtH to battle Conte, O'Neil for PL manager of the month

  • FIFA World Cup trophy

    What you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup fixtures

  • Manchester United defender, Harry Maguire

    Manchester United fans slam Harry Maguire after his latest utterances

Recommended articles

Man United boss EtH to battle Conte, O'Neil for PL manager of the month

Man United boss EtH to battle Conte, O'Neil for PL manager of the month

UEFA Nations League betting tips: Featuring France, Belgium, and Netherlands

UEFA Nations League betting tips: Featuring France, Belgium, and Netherlands

What you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup fixtures

What you need to know about the 2022 FIFA World Cup fixtures

Manchester United fans slam Harry Maguire after his latest utterances

Manchester United fans slam Harry Maguire after his latest utterances

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Goodnews for Ted Lasso lovers as EA Sports adds AFC Richmond to FIFA 23

Goodnews for Ted Lasso lovers as EA Sports adds AFC Richmond to FIFA 23

Trending

Cristiano Ronaldo bags best scorer award at 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro

Cristiano Ronaldo bags best scorer award at 2022 Gala Quinas de Ouro [Photos]

World Cup trophy
QATAR 2022

12 top players set to miss the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Hugo Lloris (L) and former Tottenham Hotspurs Coach Mauricio Pochettino.
TRENDING

Catch up with today's top trending football news

Cristiano Ronaldo made his national team debut in 2003 and has gone on to score 117 goals in 189 appearances

Ronaldo makes major announcement about Portugal future, retirement

Batshuayi fires at Antonio Conte for his struggles at Chelsea

“Conte was constantly contradicting himself" - Batshuayi blames coach for failure at Chelsea

Barcelona forward Memphis Depay
LA LIGA

Barcelona has NEVER owed me my salary - Memphis Depay

Ted Lasso, AFC Richmond are making their debut in EA Sports FIFA 23
GAMING

Goodnews for Ted Lasso lovers as EA Sports adds AFC Richmond to FIFA 23

Nike have unveiled the Lebron XX

Nike unveil the 20th LeBron James' signature sneaker collaboration