Gareth Southgate has tipped Harry Maguire to start for his side against Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup despite facing criticisms from England fans.
Harry Maguire to start for England V Iran
Manchester United skipper Harry Maguire is set to start for England today v Iran in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham could also be handed a starting spot by Southgate ahead of the much-anticipated match.
More to follow...
This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.
